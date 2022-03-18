Gaddafi sack Onen after Villa loss

Coach Peter Onen has parted ways with Gaddafi following the team’s 1-0 loss to SC Villa on Wednesday at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru. Onen officially joined the ‘Soldier Boys’ on November 5 after a bad run of results that saw coach Mubarak Wamboya manage only two draws from the team’s five opening games.

He guided the team in 15 league matches managing five wins, five draws and the same number of losses.

“Yes it is true,” Onen confirmed his shocking sacking to the Daily Monitor yesterday evening.

“The reports say the performance wasn’t good but we [the team) is even ahead of the ones [SC villa] that beat us.

“You’re a new team in the topflight league and can’t say that you’ll beat every team that you face,” a disappointed Onen added.

Final stroke

The loss to Villa, whereby, second-half substitute Benson Muhindo came from the bench to gift the Jogoos a win was the final stroke that broke the camel’s back.

The club president Edrine Ochieng was seen walking angrily away from the stands with about 10 minutes to play and off to his army green Landcruiser V8. Situation went from bad to worse when the team bus left hastily after the game forcing the team players, staff including the chief executive, coach Onen and his technical team to rely on commercial motorcycles on their way back to Jinja.

“The players decided by themselves to move like that,” said the club CEO Paul Mukembo told when asked about the unfolding events on Wednesday.