Gaddafi trade bullets with ink in style

Gaddafi started their new life in Entebbe in perfect style beating Kigezi Homeboys 1-0 on Sunday to assume an early lead in the Fufa Big League table.

Yasir Mugume scored the all-important goal in the first half for the squad that is littered by former topflight players. The victory came just a day after the club officially announced their new owner Uganda Printing Press Corporation.

Among the marquee names that joined the club include Frank Kalanda, Rashid Kawawa, Savio Kabugo and goalkeeper Muhammad Ssekeeba under the leadership of experienced coach Allan Kabonge.

“It’s a good start at home because we managed to get a point away in the opening game,” Kabonge said.

Kabonge, who is famed for promoting five teams to the Uganda Premier League, had previously been sidelined from following the clubs to the topflight but has now acquired the necessary Caf B license.

The self-professed Messiah bragged: “I promote clubs and that is my target here. I have also acquired a Caf B [diploma] and that means I will be with the club for long enough even after we gain promotion.”

In the other matches, Buhimba Saints followed in their elder brothers Kitara by debuting at Kigaya in Hoima with a 2-0 win over Onduparaka.

Booma beat another former topflight side Blacks Power 1-0 in Masindi while Myda who have shifted base to Bukedea drew 1-1 with Calvary.

Busoga United were also unlucky to concede a late goal and share spoils with Kaaro Karungi. Newcomers Ntugasaze thumped Kiyinda Boys 3-0 in the other match played in Mityana.

Gaddafi lead the table with four points as Buhimba, Ntugasaze and Kigezi follow with three points each.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Weekend results

Buhimba United Saints 2-0 Onduparaka

Booma 1-0 Blacks Power

Myda 1-1 Calvary

Ntugasaze 3-0 Kiyinda Boys

Busoga United 1-1 Kaaro Karungi