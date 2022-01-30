Galacticos back to stir beach soccer frenzy







By

The national beach soccer league has appreciated less enticing matches since Real Galacticos were expelled in 2016.

A franchise saddled with indiscipline baggage but laden with talented players, Galacticos have been in the dark for six years until they were redrafted into the league this campaign.

They were every fans’ favourite team with their attack-minded, trickery-laced and spicy brand of beach soccer. Galacticos served title contenders hell and bred national team players like Denis Sserukwaya, John Revita, Abdul Karim Kibalama and Edward Kityo.

For an infant sport that was established in Uganda in 2009, Galactico made many fall in love with the game and fans in droves descended on Entebbe beaches to catch a glimpse of them in action.



“We responded to the cry by many for us to return and when I discussed with my colleagues they expressed readiness,” Kibalama, now the head coach told Sunday Monitor.

He added; “We still have the experienced players like Sserukwaya, Kityo, Hamis Kafeero on board and we intend to merge them with the new recruits Badru Boneko, Matiya Olwo, Robert Kavuma and Najib Ahmed to form a formidable team.”

First up for Galacticos is a guagantan clash with Tony Ssebagala’s Buganda Royal that finished behind winners St Lawrence University (SLAU) last year at Mutoola Beach in Mukono this afternoon.

“Even without their talisman Godfrey Lwesibawa (barred by Express to play beach soccer), Buganda Royal remains a strong side with its famed physical approach and hard shots artistry,” Kibalama revealed.