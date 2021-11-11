Gerrard returns to Premier League as Aston Villa boss

In this file photo taken on October 21, 2021 Rangers' English manager Steven Gerrard gives an interview ahead of the UEFA Europa League group A football match between Rangers and Brondby at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 41-year-old guided Rangers to a first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years last season, finishing the campaign undefeated in the league for the first time in 122 years.

Steven Gerrard will get his first taste of management in the Premier League after the Liverpool midfield great was appointed Aston Villa manager on Thursday.

