Gerrard's Villa rub salt into Everton wounds

Everton's Colombian defender Yerry Mina (R) jumps to head the ball as Aston Villa's English defender Ezri Konsa (2nd R) challenges him during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Aston Villa at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on January 22, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Emiliano Buendia's header in first half stoppage time separated the sides to leave the Toffees still just five points above the relegation zone in 16th.

Everton's change of management did not result in a change of fortunes as Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard enjoyed a winning return to Merseyside with a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.