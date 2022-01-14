Ghana's AFCON hopes on knife-edge after draw with Gabon

Gabon's and Ghana's players scuffle at the end of the  Group C Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Gabon and Ghana at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 14, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 remained in the balance after they conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Gabon in Yaounde on Friday.
Andre Ayew gave the Black Stars the lead at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo but Jim Allevinah's superb 88th-minute strike earned Gabon a point that leaves them in a strong position to reach the knockout phase.

