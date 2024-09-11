Giant Killers Maroons eye revival with fresh faces

Even with key players opting out of the squad, Maroons are determined to stick to their football spirited philosophy and play the game by the book.

As they bring in new talent and aim for a top-five finish, the Prison Warders that finished seventh last season, are ready to defy the odds and show that their winning formula remains unbeatable.

Having learned valuable lessons from their last-place finish in the curtain-raising Fufa Super Eight tournament, Maroons coach Muhammad Ssenfuma is now more determined than ever to catch the naysayers off guard.

Renewed fight

With a renewed strategy and fresh talent, he is confident that Maroons will turn the tables and prove their critics wrong.

The coach openly admits that the departures of David Ndihabwe, Fred Amaku, Jacob Okao, Patrick Bayiga, Abraham Tusubira and Hannington Ssebwalunyo during the transfer window have been a significant blow.

"We miss the departed players but the club has to move on, players come and go, we won't cry over spilled milk but we wish them well. The pre-season tournament did give us a chance to integrate all our new players," Ssenfuma revealed.

Targeting a top five finish, the inaugural StarTimes Uganda Premier League winners have brought in Ivan Mayanja, Juma Dada, Rogers Kiwanuka, Ambrose Kirya, Apollo Kagogwe, Derrick Basoga, Brian Mirangu, Simon Tamale and Bashir Mutanda.



The soft spoken Ssenfuma is optimistic, having brought in seasoned campaigners and a few promising young talents eager to make their mark.

This blend of experience and ambition, he believes, will fortify the squad and fill the gaps left by the outgone stars.

Maroons' ambitions for next season seem to mirror a phoenix rising from the ashes. Despite the gut-wrenching loss of the core players—the heartbeat of their previous campaigns—their resolve remains unshaken.

Ssenfuma swore to stick to the very approach that has carved out their daunting reputation: a relentless, counter-attacking style that strikes fear into the hearts of even the mightiest giants when they visit Luzira Grounds.

Renaissance

Like a well-oiled machine, the system often transcends the individual, and if these fresh faces can quickly adapt, Maroons may not just survive the departure of key players - they could thrive.

Their counter-attacking game, which has sent many title contenders crashing to their knees, remains their biggest weapon.

Should they master the fine balance of solid defense and swift, aggressive attacks, there’s every chance that this team could find itself climbing up the table, turning a mid-table mediocrity into a season of giant-killing runs and unexpected triumphs.

The departure of Bayiga and Okao might expose Maroons defence but the arrival of Apollo Kakogwe from Wakiso Giants and Derrick Basoga from Jinja North gives them replacement assurance.

That said, the gaffer’s ambition to surpass last season's 35-goal tally is nothing short of audacious, especially in light of losing their prolific striker Amaku, the spearhead of their previous campaigns.

But as any great tactician knows, football is not just about individual brilliance—it's about systems, adaptability, and belief.

In Ivan Mayanja, Juma Dada, Rogers Kiwanuka, Ambrose Kirya and Bashir Mutanda, Maroons have a new source of goals while returning Simon Tamale will easily fit in the void left by Hannigton Ssebwalunyo.

The focus is now on collective effort, with new recruits and the existing squad expected to share the burden of goal-scoring.

The high-octane counter-attacking system, which was their bread and butter last season, is still the cornerstone of their identity.

Ssenfuma is determined to fine-tune it further—faster transitions, more fluidity in the final third, and increased contributions from the midfield and wings with Darius Ojok, Abel Tusubira and Jackson Nunda staying put.

In the face of adversity, the team looks to be embracing a siege mentality, determined to defy expectations.

Maroons defender Jacob Akao (L) battles Wakiso Giants forward Shariph Kimbowa.

The giant slayers, notorious for their hostile home ground, have carved out a fearsome reputation—no visitor leaves unscathed.

From Vipers, KCCA, SC Villa to Express, the Luzira fortress has claimed its victims, often the biggest names in the league, their confidence shattered by the sheer intensity and relentlessness of the hosts.

Now, as they prepare for the next campaign with a new-look squad, they’re determined to ride this wave of intimidation once more.

The departure of key players may have cast a shadow over their plans, but the core ethos of the club—fierce counter-attacks and bone-crunching aggression—remains intact.

Maroons can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as the specter of welfare issues and relegation battles no longer looms over their heads. With those dark clouds behind them, they can now focus solely on building their reputation as the league’s most dangerous underdogs—giant slayers who thrive on delivering shock upsets against the so-called elite.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Maroons - first five fixtures

Sunday: Maroons vs. UPDF



Sept. 20: Maroons vs. Wakiso Giants



Sept. 28: Express vs. Maroons



October 6: Maroons vs. Lugazi

October 19: Nec vs. Maroons



Maroons at a glance

Founded: 1965



Full name: Maroons Football Club



Nickname(s): Mbili Mbili, Prison warders



Coach: Muhammad ssenfuma



Last season: Seventh



Venue: Luzira Maximum Prisons Stadium



Ugandan Super League Champion (2): 1968, 1969



FUFA Big League Champion (3): 2010, 2015, 2017

Players in: Ivan Mayanja, Juma Dada, Rogers Kiwanuka, Ambrose Kirya, Apollo Kagogwe, Derrick Basoga, Brian Mirangu, Simon Tamale, Bashir Mutanda