Giant shock for Buddo

There will be a new winner of the secondary schools’ football title or Kitende will be crowned for the 12th time when the USSSA boys football championship climaxes on Saturday at Nyakasura School in Fort Portal City.

Uganda will now be represented by five teams after defending champions Kibuli were eliminated in the quarter finals.

Three of the semifinalists; Kitovu, Royal Giants and Amus College, have never lifted the trophy with only 11-time winners Kitende contesting their ambitions.

An early morning fixture between St Henry’s Kitovu saw them edge home side West Ville 1-0 in a tightly contested game.

Jonathan Kyarema broke West Ville’s resistance late in the game to send the Masaka side into the semis for the first time.

“We have worked hard to be where we are and I am confident we shall keep going into the finals,” said Kitovu head coach Fred Kasekende.

As they saunter into a new zone, they will face Royal Giants Mityana, who eliminated two-time winners Buddo SS in one of the most boring games of the tournament.

Royal Giants took a second-minute lead through Annest Akunda to reach this stage for the first time.

“Our initial plan was to enter into the meal brackets and I can’t thank my players enough,” Frank Mulindwa, the school coach, said.

On a day when nothing worked for Buddo SS, who put up an insipid show, striker Jimmy Kalema’s scorcher was the only real chance for Buddo, who dominated the game but lacked a killer instinct helped by a consistent show by goalkeeper Shamulan Kamya.

“We are still strong. We shall pick positive and hope to bounce back stronger because we have a younger squad,” Buddo coach Simon Peter Mugerwa, said.

St Mary's SS Kitende will continue the search for their 12th trophy when they play Amus College Bukedea in the semifinals tomorrow.

Kitende took it easy against their Entebbe Road rivals taking an early lead through Habib Oloya, who made an easy tap-in.

But Standard High grew into the game and equalised through Hamzah Ntangunzire in the second half to send the game into a real fight.

But it was Kitende who were superior, introducing five players to kill off the game.

Defender Ronald Madoi answered the call with a well-timed header to send Kitende into the semis.

"A derby remains a derby. We thought this was an easier fixture but we were made to sweat until the final whistle," Dan Male, Kitende's head coach said.

They now face an Amus side they have played once in the tournament edging them 9-8 in the round of 16 in Hoima in 2015.

Amus have earned a place into the last four after eliminating 11-time winners Kibuli. It was a fashionable win for probably the most decent side at the championship. Jimmy Muber gave Amus the lead after a clean inter-play but held so much onto the ball and Davis Busuulwa equalised with a powerful header.

Amus kept probing and Allan Oyirwoth's thunderous shot outside the box broke Kibuli's hearts before John Brian Otim put the icing on the cake with a deceiving cross that beat the Kibuli goal keeper for the winner.