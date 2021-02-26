Giants limp into Red  Eagles’ nest

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The Red Eagles' claws at are at their sharpest - and the Betway Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku is gradually gaining a dreaded facet.

The prospect of facing a red-hot Express, third and tied on 19 points with second placed Police, at the moment sends shivers down the spines of many a StarTimes Uganda Premier League team.

They have netted eight goals and allowed in just one in the last two league matches - and are not relenting yet.

To stop Express from taking over table leadership this afternoon is Wakiso Giants - still saddled with a drawing syndrome but yet to lose a game.

Like Express, Douglas Bamweyana's Wakiso Giants holds little respect for the so called big boys. And for Bamweyana, it is not about seeking for a second league win but getting one over his former pay masters.

" We are working on the aspect of getting to many draws. We still lack in concentration and finishing in the final third but am glad we build well from the back," Bamweyana revealed after the Purple Sharks drew their eighth game in nine outings.

Express coach Wasswa Bbosa still demands for perfection and ruthlessness from his charges as they target cutting down Vipers two-point lead at the top.

"Previously it was disappointing (not scoring) with the number of chances that we wasted per game. But if we are putting chances away then we can take pride in the work that we have done.”

“We still lack that extra bit of concentration and desire to kill off games with some of the chances we waste,” he revealed.

Wakiso Giants, tenth with 11 points, will bank of the attacking trident of Kipson Atuhaire, Viane Ssekajugo and Tom Masiko while Express pride in the timely redemption of forwards George Senkaaba and Godfrey Lwesibawa. Senkaaba's well punctuated six goals for Express thus far has ignited talk of a seventh league crown - and Bbosa will pray for consistency.

At Bugembe Stadium in Jinja, Bul coach Arthur Kyesimira will hope to halt the three-match losing streak when they host basement boys Myda that is yet to taste victory in their maiden season.

"We have lost to big teams vying for the league trophy but we need to steady our ship fast, " Kyesimira revealed after the 1-0 loss Vipers at Kitende on Tuesday. His team had earlier lost 4-0 to Express and 2-0 to Police to erase the commendable performances against SC Villa and KCCA.

