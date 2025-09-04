Giants primed to qualify for World Cup

Africa could deliver the first of its nine guaranteed representatives at the 2026 World Cup when qualifying resumes this week, with Morocco among several familiar protagonists standing on the cusp of winning their groups.

The Moroccans set a benchmark for Africa at the last World Cup by reaching the semi-finals in Qatar and look likely to be the continent's first side to qualify for the next finals in North America.

Victory at home over Niger, combined with closest Group E challengers Tanzania failing to win at Brazzaville against Congo, on Friday would see Morocco book their berth for 2026.

Morocco, FIFA's highest ranked African side at number 12, are the only side with a 100% record in the preliminaries.

Egypt, who were the first Africans to compete at a World Cup in 1934, must win at home against Ethiopia on Friday and then overcame second-placed Burkina Faso away in Ouagadougou next Tuesday to ensure top spot in Group A.

That is easier said than done though, as Burkina will be back in front of their home fans after a ban on the August 4 Stadium, which forced them to host previous "home" qualifiers in Morocco, was lifted after renovations.

Algeria are only three points ahead of Mozambique at the top of Group G but if results go their way over the next week of the international window they could also be sure of qualifying.

They have a home clash against Botswana on Thursday and then meet Guinea in neutral Casablanca on Monday.

Guinea are one of 13 countries forced to move home games to neutral venues because their stadia failed to meet international standards.

Tunisia also have a chance of qualifying ahead of the final two rounds of group fixtures in October. They need to beat Liberia and Equatorial Guinea and hope other results in Group H go their way.

The winners of all nine groups gain automatic berths at the expanded 48-team finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The four best placed runners-up go into a playoff in November to determine one African team to advance to a final inter-continental playoff next March.

In other key matches over the next week, Group F front-runners Ivory Coast will go to chasers Gabon with likely a single point separating them.