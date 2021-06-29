Give Express title  – Vipers’ Mulindwa

By George Katongole More by this Author

Vipers’ proprietor Lawrence Mulindwa has suggested that Fufa ought to declare Express as champions of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League as soon as possible saying the return to normality is not possible.

Mulindwa, whose Vipers team was declared champions mid-way through the season last year, opined yesterday, during a media interaction at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende, that he backs the decision as a neutral person.

His team are third on 56 points, two behind leaders Express. URA are second on 57. There is four round to play. Fufa announced recently that they are engaging with officials in the Office of the Prime Minister with the desire to end the season sportingly.

“We should stop wasting time. We are not likely to have the normal closure of the league. These are factors we don’t have control over,” a jovial Mulindwa said.

“Mathematically, we had chances of winning the title at this stage. But I call upon Fufa to pronounce themselves as early as possible. They should declare Express champions.

“We should not waste time because Covid-19 is not going to end in July even if we wait for the end of the current lockdown.”

Time to prepare

But Mulindwa explains that even though it is a complicated decision, the season has got to be finished to enable the continental representatives enough time to prepare.

“They [Express] need to be given time to prepare. They need to mobilise resources. Continental games are a process including recruitment, registration and preparation. They may need to re-organise the technical bench or even the playing staff,” Mulindwa said.

The conversation started after last season when the season was forced to end prematurely after 75 per cent of the league had been played.

Mulindwa says that delaying does not give anyone assurance of proper preparation for the continent.

“There should not be any feelings. This is not about winning the cup,” he emphasised adding that the lives of players cannot be risked.

Contrary opinion

Last week, Wakiso Giants’ Musa Ssebulime ‘Atagenda’ stressed that finishing the league sportingly gives satisfaction, especially to the relegated sides.

“Last year, it was an appropriate action because we had never been in a Covid situation. Now we know more about the disease,” Ssebulime said, explaining that all teams have vaccinated their players which makes Fufa’s task easier.

He suggested that the remaining three or four games can be played in a gala format from selected venues.

