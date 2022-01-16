Goalkeeping gaffe allows Sierra Leone to snatch draw with Ivory Coast

Sierra Leone's forward Alhaji Kamara (C) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Group E Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 16, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Badra Ali Sangare went to catch a ball headed back to him by a teammate in the third added minute in an attempt to prevent a corner, only to drop it into the path of Steven Caulker who squared for substitute Kamara to score

Alhaji Kamara bundled the ball into the net following an astonishing goalkeeping blunder in injury time to give Sierra Leone a shock 2-2 draw with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations in Douala on Sunday.
