Goals concern for Micho's Chan team

It made news that at six goals in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, Soltilo Bright Stars forward Nelson Sentuka and Vipers poacher Yunus Sentamu was initially ignored in Micho Sredojevic's 35-man squad.

Instead, Wakiso Giants striker Frank Ssebuufu and Vipers aggressive forward Cromwell Rwothomio were favoured as the out and out center- forwards for the Uganda Cranes.

As he read out the names on Fufa TV on Tuesday, the Serb must have been aware of the daunting nature of the Chan group opponents that include Ivory Coast, Senegal and neighbours DR Congo coached by former Cranes gaffer Sebastien Desabre.

Scoring goals has remained an endemic problem for the national team and the entire league for the last 10 years.

Micho opted for Milton Karisa , Ibrahim Orit, Travis Mutyaba, Moses Aliro, Kagawa Ssenoga , Rogers Kassim Mato, Bright Anukani , Ibrahim Kasule , Titus Ssematimba and Najib Yiga as the other goal hopes but their wanting league goal returns suggest their are better in creative roles than as strikers. Senkatuka was added later.

"We have maintained the core of the team that played the qualifying matches against Tanzania. We have had the first round of the league running and this helps to put the players in good shape,” he said.

Mindful to the fact that Uganda is yet to progress out of the group stages in six attempts, Micho named a blend of experience and youth in the midfield with Siraje Ssentamu, Marvin Youngman, Saidi Kyeyune , Hussein Ssenoga, Abdu Karim Watambala and Moses Waiswa but the absence of KCCA's Ashraf Mugume left many baffled.

The Algiers bound team commence training today with the Cranes heading to Tunisia for a Pre-Chan tournament after a three-day Christmas break-off.

According to Micho, three friendly matches in Tunis will help him grind out a competitive side that will take on DR Congo in the opening fixture in Annaba, Algeria on January 14.

Although URA's Nafian Alionzi is primed for a starting berth between the posts, the battle for his two bridesmaids will have Mathias Muwanga, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Joel Mutakubwa and Jack Komakech jostling their socks off.



Full Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Nafian Alionzi, Mathias Muwanga, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Joel Mutakubwa, Jack Komakech

Defenders

Ashiraf Mandela , James Begisa, Grant Matsiko , Derrick Ndahiro, Isa Mubiru , Arthur Kiggundu, Hillary Mukundane , Kenneth Ssemakula, Geofrey Wasswa, Filbert Obenchan, Gift Fred, Bright Vuni

Midfielders

Siraje Ssentamu , Marvin Joseph Youngman, Saidi Kyeyune , Hussein Ssenoga, Abdu Karim Watambala, Moses Waiswa

Forwards