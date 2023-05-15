Goals crucial in deciding three-way title photo-finish

The foremost reason the StarTimes Uganda Premier League has allowed three teams, all naggingly inconsistent, to dream of ultimate victory is their frugality with goals.

Scoring goals has been an endemic pain in Ugandan football for ages but it seems to have hit the nadir this season.

Take an example of the only three goals scored in seven matches in the last matchday with five barren draws.

Among them was the Express vs. KCCA eyesore of a match at Luzira on Saturday that was supposed to be a title shaping contest.

Vipers, SC Villa and KCCA are all tied on 46 points with three matches to go yet the general feel is they can continue with their wobbling heading into what is supposed to be a nail-biting home stretch.

Leaders Vipers host Express at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende on Tuesday dusting up from a barren draw with relegation candidates Onduparaka on Friday.

Not even the return to fitness of striker Yunus Sentamu can set Alex Isabirye's team apart from the crawling pack yet the belief that they can bag a league and cup double still faintly hovers over Kitende.

Second-placed KCCA welcome flattering Bul at Lugogo while SC Villa, in third, head to Bombo Barracks to battle Brian Ssenyondo's UPDF that is 12th on the log.

Low goals, points tally

Last season, holders Vipers obtained 74 points from 30 matches, got 23 victories, scored the most goals (69), had the longest winning run (nine matches) and the most clean sheets (15).

That impressive Venoms' performance has been replaced by an eggy side with just 13 wins and with 29 goals in 25 matches that unbelievably is in pole position to retain the title.

At 38 goals, KCCA has scored the most in the league with title rivals Villa managing a paltry 24.

Goals, in glutes, must rain in the remaining three matches considering that the goal difference factor will reign supreme if they all win.

Three victories would put the winner at the 55-point mark from 28 matches, another damning indicator of the diminished competition levels this campaign.

In the 2019-2020 season, Vipers were rewarded the title due to Covid19 induced force majeure with 54 points from 25 matches - with five match days left.

The number of total goals this season will shrink significantly compared to the 465 goals scored in 2020, 525 goals in 2019, 446 goals in 2018, 515 goals in 2017, 488 goals in 2016 and 495 goals in 2015.

Perhaps the pitiable goal return in the top scorer's race shades scoring malaise better.

Express forward Allan Kayiwa leads with 11 goals followed by SC Villa's Charles Bbaale and Maroons' Fred Anaku, both tied on 10.

Last season, former Vipers forward Manzoki top-scored with 18 strikes and nine assists to earn the player's player, best forward and best player season awards.

Ondu pack bags

If bottom side Onduparaka, with 16 points from 25 get caged in Luzira Prisons by Muhammad Ssenfuma's lively fifth-placed Maroons, their seven-year flirtation with the top flight would have come to an inevitable end.

Along with the Caterpillars may go Blacks Power, who are second from bottom with 20 points, and will be fighting for their dear lives against Gaddafi at the Akiibua Stadium in Lira.

Third from bottom Busoga United, with 24 points, are at Barifa Stadium in Arua to face Aru Hill seeking to finally shake off the relegation scare.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Tuesday, 4pm

KCCA vs. Bul, Lugogo

Vipers vs. Express, Kitende

UPDF vs. SC Villa, Bombo

Blacks Power vs. Gaddafi, Lira

Maroons vs. Onduparaka, Luzira

Arua Hill vs. Busoga United, Arua

Wakiso Giants vs. Soltilo Bright Stars

Vipers remaining fixtures

Vipers vs Express

Bul vs. Vipers

Vipers vs. Busoga United

KCCA remaining fixtures

KCCA vs. Bul

Busoga United vs. KCCA

KCCA vs. Bright Stars

SC Villa remaining matches