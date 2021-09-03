Goals test for Doves

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Lady Doves need to better or match Simba Queens’ result to be sure of topping Group A at the Caf Women’s Champions League zonal (Cecafa) qualifiers in Nairobi.

Doves, who lead the table with four points but a +5goal difference, play Burundi-based side PVP Bunyezi at Nyayo while Tanzania’s Simba, equal on points with a +3goal difference, play Djibouti’s FAD at Kasarani at the same time this afternoon. PVP will definitely go for the jugular as this tournament considers head-to-head records ahead of the overall goal difference. So, while Doves might match Simba in the head-to-head stats after holding on to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday and only goal difference will separate the sides if their results match today, Bunyezi, who beat FAD 2-1 on the same day, know that they only need to win to cause an upset.

Superb defending

Doves showed in that match they could defend for the lives and that could matter in the latter stages of the tournament for which only the winner will qualify for the Champions League finals slated for later in the year in Cairo. But to reach there, their attack has to shed some skin, especially striker Fazila Ikwaput, who has intentions of finishing top scorer but has scored only twice in two encounters.

As the bigger task for Doves is to avoid the free scoring Ethiopian and Group B side Central Bank, which has one of the region’s most experienced and popular attackers in Loza Abera, at least until the finals, Ikwaput will go into today’s match knowing that Abera alongside teammate Medina Busser lead the scoring charts with six goals in two games while Kenyan representatives Vihiga Queens have Maureen Achieng with five.

The trio can even add to their tallies tomorrow when Central Bank and Vihiga play South Sudan’s Yei Join Stars and Zanzibar’s New Generation respectively.

CAF woMEN CL

CECAFA QUALIFIERS – GROUP A

TODAY IN NAIROBI, 1PM

Lady Doves (UGA) vs. PVP Bunyezi (BUR), Nyayo

Simba Queens (TZ) vs.FAD (DJI), Kasarani