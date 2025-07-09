Gomba make rocky start

The excitement of the Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup is in full swing, but for five-time champions Gomba, it's a whimper rather than a bang. After a widely praised off-season that saw them acquire last year's winning coach Simon 'Dunga' Ddungu and boost their squad with key signings, expectations were sky-high. Yet, the results are simply not adding up, leaving fans scratching their heads.

The latest blow came this past weekend, as Islanders Ssese delivered the shock of the opening round, defeating Gomba 1-0 at their Kabulassoke home.

Fahad Bukenya's second-half winner compounded Gomba's misery, leaving the tournament's most decorated team rooted to the bottom of the table with no goals scored in their two opening fixtures (they also lost to defending champions Buddu in their opener).

This poor run of form is unfortunately a continuation of Gomba's struggles. The record champions even disappointed last year, failing to get out of the group stage – a rare and stinging blow for a club with their storied history. This past performance has only heightened the urgency for a turnaround this season, especially with the investment made in the squad and coaching staff.

At Kabulassoke, Gomba's faithful watched their team struggle to convert possession into tangible threats. Head coach Ddungu, who had been brought in to orchestrate a return to glory, faced the media with a determined, if a little grim, expression.

"This is not the start we wanted, but we will not dwell on it. We know our capabilities and the team is determined to make amends in the next game against Busujju. We respect them, but we will be fully prepared to show what Gomba is truly capable of," Ddungu said.

The pressure is now squarely on Ddungu and his squad to turn their fortunes around when they face third-placed Busujju in their next outing.





Champions Buddu held

Meanwhile, defending champions Buddu continued their title defense with a 1-1 away draw against Busiro at the rain-soaked Sentema grounds. Muhammad Kanyike put Buddu ahead before halftime, but a late equaliser from substitute Eric Wabuzibu snatched a point for Busiro.

Despite the shared spoils, Buddu's head coach Eric Kisuze expressed satisfaction with the result, emphasising their focus on securing maximum points in their next fixture against Ssese.

"We can’t take anything for granted. We’re fully prepared for the game against Ssese," Kisuze said. History favors Buddu in this upcoming clash, as they comfortably defeated Ssese 3-0 in their 2020 group opener.

Elsewhere, Butambala and Kabula played out a 1-1 draw. Ivan Luyinda was the hero for Butambala, finding the net, while Jonathan Kabuye secured the equaliser for Kabula, earning him the Man-of-the-Match award.

Islanders Buvuma also pulled off a surprise, securing a 1-0 home victory over Kyaddondo, thanks to a goal from Gideon Nsubuga.

Kooki mounted a spirited comeback at their Kasambya home, defeating Mawogola 2-1. Junior Lusaggi and Hassan Waiswa found the back of the net for Kooki, overcoming a consolation goal from Mawogola's Patrick Kirabo.

Highlighting some early defensive solidity across the league, three matches ended in goalless stalemates: Bulemeezi vs Mawokota, Buweekula vs Bugerere, and Ssingo vs Kyaggwe.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Weekend results

Gomba 0-1 Ssese

Busiro 1-1 Buddu

Buluuli 1-1 Busujju

Kooki 2-1 Mawogola

Ssingo 0-0 Kyaggwe

Bulemeezi 0-0 Mawokota