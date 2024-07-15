Gomba woes continue despite coaching shakeup

Gomba Lions' struggles continue unabated. The record-five time champions suffered their third consecutive defeat Sunday casting doubt on their ability to turn things around.

This latest loss comes after a major decision by the Gomba Ssaza administration to shake things up. In an attempt to spark a turnaround, the association replaced the technical staff, hoping a fresh approach would reignite the team's performance.

Gomba appointed Nasibu Mukasa to replace Frank Mulindwa on Wednesday. Mukasa added William Kyeswa, Julius Ntambi, Rajab Kasozi and Ben Kalama to his backroom team.Desite creating several chances, Gomba were too far from a convincing victory.

"We had a few days with the team but we shall try to make corrections ahead of Sunday's game against Kooki," assistant coach Kyeswa said.

Alfred Ejoyi scored an early goal in the 26th minute to pin the Lions to the bottom of the table as Mawogola kept in contention in the third place behind leaders Ssingo and Kyaggwe.

Mawogola head coach Fred Kasekende said they will handle one game at a time.

"We shall try to keep correcting our mistakes. We are not yet there but the good thing is that we have the win," Kasekende said.

In Mukono, lead marksman Yusuf Mukwano secured a draw with Buweekula at Bishop's SS as Kyaggwe remained unbeaten this season. Samuel Lukoye scored late to deny the hosts, who dropped their first points this season.

Elsewhere, defending champions Bulemeezi won their first game of the season beating Butambala 2-0. But unrest continues as fans feel the team is underperforming while the bad news continues as Busiro team players were also involved in an accident on Sunday night at Matanga on their way from playing Kabula. An accident earlier claimed the lives of two Gomba fans a fortnight ago.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Weekend results

Buvuma 0-0 Busujju

Kooki 1-2 Ssingo

Kabula 1-0 Busiro

Bugerere 1-0 Buddu

Bulemeezi 2-0 Butambala

Mawogola 1-0 Gomba

Kyaggwe 1-1 Buweekula

Mawokota 1-0 Ssese

Kyaddondo 0-0 Buluuli