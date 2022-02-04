Govt commissions Shs97bn Namboole stadium rehabilitation

Mandela National Stadium Namboole will soon have a new face as construction gets underway on the stadium that undergoes a Shs97bn rehabilitation.

The stadium has not hosted any international competition for almost two years since it was banned by the world soccer governing body, Fifa.

“We are excited to be working with the Ministry of Education and Sports and Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development on this project,” said Brig Eng. Cyrus Besigye Bekunda, the commander, UPDF Engineers Brigade, who have been handed the contract.

The 4.1km perimeter fence is expected to be completed in four months.

According to Jamil Ssewanyana Chief Executive Officer at Mandela National Stadium, thereafter the second phase of the rehabilitation will start.

In the second phase, which will be funded in the supplementary budget, upgrading the stadium to acceptable standards including repairing the pitch, toilets, pavilion, and dressing rooms will be undertaken. But the first priority was to secure the land of the stadium.

Encumbrances

Anne Abeja, the Uganda Golf Club Lady Captain and newly appointed chairman Board of Directors explained that the intention was to manage the encroachment.

Government bought a total of 103 plots on Kyadondo Block 232 and Block 234 for the stadium in 1989. Compensation was done, though many people keep claiming they were not paid. It is understood that 60 of the 120 acres of stadium land have been grabbed by encroachers.

Abeja is confident that the process of constructing the boundary wall will solve the encumbrances.

She pointed out that they are engaging tenants to solve issues amicably.

It was not clear whether some of the encroachers are going to be compensated by sports minister Hamson Obua stressed that the UPDF is a pro-people army and he does not expect any conflicts. Obua added that the process is helping in sustainability of the posterity of the sports industry in Uganda.

“In its current state, the government took a unanimous step to renovate and upgrade the stadium,” Obua (pictured) said.

Shs67bn is yet to be released for the construction work but Obua is confident that the funding will be available soon.

“My appeal is to the local community. I know part of the land is encroached but we are negotiating where we have encumbrances but I want to appeal to the wananchi to work with the UPDF for us to execute this mission,” Obua added.

As the construction begins, the contractors will tactically end with the Kireka side where most of the encroachers have homes and businesses such as washing bays.

Competence

Brig. Gen. Bekunda detailed the competence of the UPDF Engineers Brigade saying it has enough human resources.

He noted that the Brigade has 163 engineers, 482 civil engineers, 1465 artisans while they are training 1,500 masons at Kaweweta.