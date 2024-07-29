Grand fundraiser to set the ground rolling for returning Heroes

Getting to the top is a lot easier than staying there, they say. And for a club like Mbale Heroes that has been on top in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League for years and associated with greatness but has struggled in the wilderness for almost two decades, these words make much more sense.

The club has been busy offloading a big part of their squad in the transfers but retaining several players including the experienced Musa Maluda and Akram Muzanyi.

Led by their executive member and vice president in-charge of technical affairs and football, Badru Chemisto, the team has decided to build on a younger squad for the long haul.

A number of players including Sula Mpanga and Umar Kyebatala from Maroons, Tony Kiberu and Sula Ssesaazi from Nec and Solomon Opolot from Kyetume have arrived in Mbale.

However, as they concentrate on a low-key business, the club is channelling its efforts on sustainability in the medium and long run.

With this, they have organized a fundraising dinner on Friday, August 16 at Hotel Africana to mobilise funds to sustain the team. The club is targeting Shs300m from the dinner.

“We need to assemble a team that can not only be able to play but sustain itself at the top,” Badru Chemisto told Daily Monitor.

“But again this is a community club and therefore needs resources from the people to achieve this. So, we have set the fundraising dinner with a target of collecting about Shs300m which will set the ground rolling for the season,” he revealed.

A seat at the dinner is going for Shs200,000.

Additionally, the club has introduced membership packages to supplement the fundraiser. A platinum card for a VVIP category will go for Shs500,000, gold is sold for Shs300,000 while Bakhebi (surgeons who circumcise) is at Shs100,000.

The cards give one the right to vote for the executive committee, fans leadership, access to home matches and discounted price on merchandise.

Mbale Heroes fundraising dinner

Date – August 16