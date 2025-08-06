Greenhorn Cranes found wanting in tactical depth

On a night when Uganda Cranes were expected to rise to the occasion and show the fruits of home advantage, they instead floundered - tactically stripped bare by a sharper, savvier Algerian side that made the last phase of the game look like a training session.

Algeria’s 3-0 demolition in the opening Group C fixture of Chan 2024 was more than just a painful defeat — it was a stark reminder that at this level, tactical nous and game intelligence matter as much as talent.

And Uganda, for all their youthful exuberance, were painfully short. Uganda’s frontline collapsed under the weight of confusion and isolation.

Fruitless attacking gamble

Co-coaches Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza rolled the dice by starting Emmanuel Anyama, a promising but untested striker with only 11 KCCA matches under his belt.

Against Algeria’s rock-solid defensive unit, the lanky forward cut a lonely figure — starved of service, lacking support, and often chasing ghosts.

It was an ill-fated tactical experiment that backfired spectacularly even when they threw on experienced Yunus Sentamu later on.

The decision to deploy Allan Okello, Uganda’s talisman, in a floating role further muddied the waters.

Rather than orchestrating play, Okello drifted ineffectively between central pockets and the left channel, neutralised by Algeria’s defensive block.

Patrick Kakande, known for his dribbling artistry, had no structured outlets or partnerships to build from. Jude Ssemugabi, who started on the right, lacked tactical clarity and was substituted at the interval.

His replacement, Karim Watambala, injected some drive and came close with a rasping effort in the 63rd minute — but by then, the damage had already been done.

Byekwaso didn’t sugarcoat it in the post-match presser: “We came to give our best, but we failed in some departments. In the first half, especially, we couldn’t break their defensive lines. They were better in all areas. We had few chances and failed to use them. After the third goal, we mentally collapsed.”

Rude awakening

Ayoub Ghezala’s 36th-minute opener was a reward for Algeria’s persistent probing and Uganda’s defensive indecision.

Meziane Abderrahmane pounced again in the 76th minute with a slick finish following another coordinated assault, before Soufine Beyazid rubbed salt into the wound three minutes later — capitalising on a poor Ugandan turnover and finishing with calm precision.

The orchestrators? Zakaria Draoui, Aimen Mahious, and Abdennour Belhocini.

These men ran the show in midfield, dominating possession, dictating tempo, and exploiting Uganda’s defensive shape — or lack thereof.

Uganda’s backline was left chasing shadows as Algeria executed wave after wave of structured play.

The centre-back pairing of Rogers Torach and Arnold Odong brought height but not harmony.

Their lack of chemistry was cruelly exposed during set-pieces and in transition, especially for the first and third goals. Both defenders looked one pass behind the play — and at this level, that’s a recipe for disaster.

Gavin Kizito and Gideon Odongo, the fullbacks, were caught high and wide, often leaving acres of space for Algerian wingers to exploit. It was, frankly, a tactical suicide mission — and it cost the team dearly.

Urgent reshuffling is inevitable. Nicholas Mwere and Hillary Mukundane must be considered to shore up the centre, while Herbert Achai and Lazaro Bwambale could offer more secure options at fullback. The need for pace, positional intelligence, and defensive composure is glaring.

Ray of hope

With Guinea up next on Friday, and having edged Niger 1-0 in their own opener, Uganda now stares down a must-win fixture at the same Namboole turf.

Nothing short of victory will keep hopes alive — not just for progression, but also for a sniff at President Yoweri Museveni’s Shs1.2bn motivational promise for every match victory.

Anything less than a total tactical reset — not just in personnel, but in game strategy — could spell doom.

The fans were generous with their patience against Algeria, but that grace may not last beyond Friday.

Byekwaso and his team must conduct a frank postmortem. The murmurs around their suitability for this level have grown louder, and Monday’s debacle only added fuel to that fire.

If they fail to address the gaping flaws in structure, selection, and approach, those doubts will crystallize into consensus.

Because in football, especially on the continental stage, being green behind the ears is forgivable — but failing to learn from it isn’t.