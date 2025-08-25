Grown-ups arrive, dreamers endure

The co-hosts are gone, the noise has dimmed, but football, in its coldest sense, has come to reclaim centre stage.

Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania lit up this tournament with colour, drums, and defiance of history, but as Chan Pamoja 2024 reaches its semi-final stage, the identity of the last four tells its own story.

Two continental heavyweights — Senegal and Morocco — and two dreamers who refuse to be told their limits remain.

Semi-finals are split down two paths: in Kampala, champions face champions; in Dar es Salaam, believers chase history.

Kampala: Aristocrats return

At Mandela National Stadium on Tuesday night, Senegal — the holders, the team that stalks opponents with icy patience — confront Morocco, the two-time winners whose Chan heritage is as imposing as their roar.

Senegal’s path was not without sweat. Uganda, lifted by 34,000 at Namboole, held the Lions for an hour before Oumar Ba pounced.

That single strike, clinical and ruthless, reminded Africa why Souleymane Diallo’s men remain the benchmark: hard-nosed efficiency that suffocates opponents and wins tournaments.

“It has not been easy and tomorrow will not be easy either,” Diallo said at Monday’s press conference, “but we are ready because we want to defend our title. Morocco is very strong… It will be an interesting match.”

Morocco, meanwhile, look like a side rediscovering their stride. They dismantled Tanzania in Dar es Salaam with the authority of seasoned operators.

Mehdi Mchakhchekh marshalled the backline with certainty, while Ayoub Khairi controlled midfield with poise.

“This semi-final is very important because it will help us reach the final,” said Morocco coach Tarek Sektoui. “Senegal is very strong, but we want to win this Chan.”

Khalid Baba added: “We came to this competition to win. We prepare game by game. It will not be easy but we shall do our best.”

Namboole will miss Uganda, but the sense of occasion will not be diminished. For this is the fixture where Chan, so often a playground for hopefuls, bends to the will of giants.

Dar es Salaam: Believers refuse to blink

Hours earlier in Tanzania, a different story will unfold. Sudan and Madagascar arrive not as favourites, but as proof that Chan’s beauty lies in its refusal to read the script.

Sudan have been the revelation. Kwesi Appiah’s Falcons of Jediane have shaken off years of drift to rediscover themselves under the Ghanaian’s measured hand.

They humiliated Nigeria 4-0 in the group stage, then survived Algeria in a quarter-final that lasted 120 minutes and bled into penalties.

Goalkeeper Mohamed Abooja became a national hero, saving twice in the shoot-out, his celebrations echoing from Zanzibar to Khartoum.

Madagascar, meanwhile, are no strangers to upsetting hierarchies. Kenya’s debut joy in Nairobi was smothered by the Barea, who forced penalties and held their nerve in front of a baying Moi International Sports Centre.

Their 39-year-old goalkeeper, Michel Ramandimbisoa, already the oldest outfield star of this tournament’s folklore, pulled off two decisive saves before Toky Rakotondraibe delivered the coup de grâce.

Between them, Sudan and Madagascar embody the defiance that keeps Chan honest. They lack Morocco’s depth, Senegal’s system, but compensate with heart, energy, and a refusal to accept that destiny belongs only to others.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG

Date: August 2–30, 2025

Semi-final fixtures, Tuesday, August 26