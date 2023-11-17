Guinea Put Cranes in early fix

At last there was something to cheer about the Uganda Cranes now under the wraps of Belgian Paul Put.

Even in defeat, the national team seemed to have had a pre-planned strategy to execute against Guinea on Friday in Morocco to kick off their 2026 World Cup Qualification campaign.

In the early stages, they trembled and conceded in the 10th minute when Guinea winger Aguibou Camara found himself unmarked in the box after the defenders failed to clear a routine ball only for him to calmly control the ball and shoot past custodian Jamal Salim.

At that moment it was easy to worry for the Cranes who have often lacked character when going behind.

But they responded commendably with diminutive playmaker Travis Mutyaba, a refreshing inclusion to the team, started seeing more of the ball and knitting play together.

It was from such moments that Aziz Kayondo drew a foul on the left flank.

From the resultant freekick from Bobosi Byaruhanga was headed onto the post by Halild Lwalirwa with Fahad Bayo reacting fastest to net the equalizer.

And for large spells the Cranes did look good value for a point with Mutyaba epitomizing a revitalized and spirited performance for the post-Micho Sredojevic era.

While clearly lacking in match fitness having seen a move to Europe fail to materialize, he often provided an outlet for the Cranes who were comfortable to play on the break.

He often drew fouls and with the advent of VAR could have got one of the Guinean players sent off for an elbow.

The approach appeared different from past campaigns when the Cranes aimlessly hoofed the ball forward with hope of bundling in a goal.

But with many of the players used here often part of that confusion it will take some time for Put to plant his ideas into the players’ minds.

One of the areas that remain of concern is the goalkeeping department where Salim Jamal committed another high profile error as he misjudged a Seiydouba Cisse free kick in the 93rd minute that broke the Cranes resolve.

This followed up on the blunder in the team's 2-1 loss to Algeria in the 2024 Afcon qualification campaign.

The situation will raise debate about the possibility of giving Ismail Watenga or even Vipers youngster Jack Komakech a look in going forward.

Otherwise this was a solid defensive display in which Halid Lwaliwa and Bevis Mugabi, Aziz Kayondo and Kenneth Ssemakula deserved to leave with at least a point for their display.

Little wonder Put believes the team were unlucky to concede the freekick that led to the winning goal.

“The players have been fighting and we don’t deserve this (loss), we were compact and did better in the second half but the referee's decision (to award the freekick cost the team,” he said.

The 67-year-old believes the team will be better organized and hard fighting against Somalia on Tuesday.

We shall get better

“We are going to analyze Somalia and we will see how we will manage to try and win,” he said.

Somalia put up a brave fight in their 3-1 loss to Algeria in Algiers and might pose a tricky test to Cranes.

Botswana is the other team in Group G without a point following their 3-2 home loss to Mozambique.

Only the group winner directly qualifies for the World Cup, while the runner-up could compete in the play-off to advance to the inter-confederation playoffs.