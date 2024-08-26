Half hearted defending costs Kawempe

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) showed a mastery of key moments in the game to beat Kawempe Muslim 2-1 in Monday's semifinal meeting at the ongoing Caf Women's Champions League zonal qualifiers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mesay Temesgen's blindside run behind a ball watching Phionah Nabulime allowed the Ethiopian midfielder to race through on goal and put CBE ahead in the 44th minute.

Coach Ayub Khalifa had run the risk of selecting young goalkeeper Josephine Nambuya ahead of the experienced but sometimes calamitous Juliet Adeke.

At halftime, he withdrew midfield blocker Krusum Namutebi for defender Sharifah Nakimera, who moved to centre back and allowed Hadijah Babirye move to defensive midfielder.

Halimah Kampi also came in on the left wing for Sumaya Nabbuto. The changes allowed Kawempe to inject a bit more pace in the game and they were rewarded with a freekick in the 66th minute.

Agnes Nabukenya's ferocious shot was punched back in play by CBE keeper Leyla Beshir but Hadijah Nandago headed rebounded was helped beyond the line by Shadia Nabirye for the equalizer.

Kawempe has throughout the tourney showed improvement in making deadball situations count.

Defensive errors

However, the defence has lacked the leadership needed to advance further in the tournament. In the 86th minute, Nambuya punched the ball from a CBE chance and it was helped further forward by captain Nabulime but it fell to Asfew Emedet.

Kawempe's captain hesitated to put additional pressure on the ball and Emedet volleyed goalwards. Nambuya let the ball go thinking it was headed wide, only to turn left and her net was rocking. So were the CBE players and the sizeable but partisan crowd in the stands.

Earlier than that, Nambuya had parried another shot from Sara Hasen into Senaf Demise's path but the latter was ruled offside after putting the ball in the back of the net from point blank range.

For the second time in this tournament, Kawempe's defensive awareness was exposed. In the group stages against Simba Queens, Nabulime, Adeke, Rhoda Nanziri and Jolly Kobusinge stood still at crucial moments and they lost 3-0.

The 10-0 mauling of FAD Djibouti had showed some attacking improvement but CBE was never going to give Kawempe that much freedom to express themselves.

Destined?

Meanwhile, CBE will play their third final in four years and with a home crowd behind them, they feel destined.

This time they play against Kenya Police Bullets, who beat favourites and Ugandan midfielder Riticia Nabbosa's side, Simba Queens 3-2 earlier.

Lucy Jira opened the scoring for Bullets but Simba replied through Vivian Corazone's goals in the 36th and 58th minute to take a 2-1 lead.

It did not last long as Diana Wacera equalized for Bullets to set up the game for a late show that was provided by her teammate Rebecca Akinyi's effort.

CAF WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

CECAFA QUALIFIERS

SEMIFINALS RESULTS

Commercial Bank Ethiopia 2-1 Kawempe Muslim