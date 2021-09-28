Hasule gets the better of Kirunda

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Hours after guiding Vipers to their second Uganda Cup triumph, Bobosi Byaruhanga lit up MTN Philip Omondi Stadium yesterday.

But his splendid display was not splendid enough to help the legend of Jimmy Kirunda waft over that of Paul Hasule as the latter’s exhibition sidetriumphed 2-0 in the thrilling inaugural All-Star Game.

Byaruhanga was voted man of the match for his midfield command and versatility that saw him play at right back for over 49 minutes.

With Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic watching in the stands, Byaruhanga, the Shafik Kagimu and Bright Anukani midfield trident was a beauty to behold.

Sam Ssimbwa’s Team Hasule were more intent on winning, pressing hard to force an own goal and getting the second, a brilliant overlapping run from substitute Joseph Ssemujju.

“He’s one for the future.He’s so intelligent – you can play him in any position.If his coaches handle him well, Cranes have a star to look to,” Mutebi said.

Byaruhanga was on Sunday voted the best midfielder in the Uganda Cup after Vipers thrashed Bul 8-1 in Njeru. He is now an integral player in the Cranes having played the anchoring role in the two draws against Mali and Kenya.

Ssimbwa admitted that Team Kirunda played the better football but was glad he prevailed with the ‘right’ tactics.

“They had players who handled the ball well but we knew we had to be serious to overcome them.I’m a born winner and it showed,” he said.

Ssimbwa bagged Shs5m and a TV set for the victory, and his players Shs1m each. Mutebi went home with Shs3m; his players Shs500,000 each.

