Here’s Double Diamond

It’s ready. The new Uganda Cranes jersey – designed by Umbro is out. The national colours – black, yellow and red – are prominent on all three sets.

Uganda’s first strip remains the red shirt, black shorts and red socks. In it, there is inscription of the Double Diamond – Umbro’s trademark symbol.

Yellow is the dominant colour of the second strip as part of the four-year deal with the English sports equipment manufacturers announced last month.

On its left, Umbro put the national colour in a fashion similar to reckless graffiti painting. The black-yellow-red pattern is also prominent at the bottom of the short sleeves. The third strip is white. It has grey camouflage. Across the chest runs the national colours. All have a V-neck. At the photoshoot done in Cameroon, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago models the orange and blue kits.

Micro-eyelet fabrication

“Inspired by the Ugandan flag and its powerful symbolism, our award-winning design team has created three kits; each highlighting a component of the flag with geometric elements and woven with cutting-edge technology,” a statement from Umbro reads.

Adding that; “The kits feature the best of Umbro’s performance technology. The micro-eyelet fabrication is moisture-wicking and quick-drying; ensuring a light, breathable moisture managed garment for unrestricted play and comfort. Expertly tailored with ribbed sleeve cuffs, the three-dimensional rubberised logos add a subtle touch of elegance – a blend of performance and design.”

Four players – Lukwago, right back Paul Willa, midfielder Shafiq Kagimu and striker Brian Aheebwa – were used as poster boys along with coach Johnny McKinstry. “It is a standard attire that will give us a lot of comfort and great feeling on our bodies to play for our nation and make our people back home proud. The players already like the kit. They are looking forward to wearing it on Monday,” Kagimu comments.

Positive reactions

McKinstry is equally delighted. “The team will be playing in top quality apparel in the standards suitable for a team with ambitions such as our own. The training and leisure wear is also of the highest quality and something that all members can be very comfortable in and proud to wear when representing the nation across Africa and the world.”

Uganda Cranes kick off their Chan campaign against Rwanda at the Stade de la Réunification Douala, Cameroon.

The process of this kit started last December when Fufa released a unilateral statement halting the ‘contract’ with Mafro and announcing Umbro. It was unusual as the announcement wasn’t as pompous as was the case in December 2018 when the Mafro kit designed by a fan was unveiled at Namboole.

For all national teams

“The latest designs will be loved by the fans,” Fufa Communications Director Ahmed Hussein writes. “We are glad that the new designs meet the latest global sports fashionable trends enjoyed by the fans that follow the beautiful game and Uganda Cranes. The jerseys will cut across all the nine national teams (men and women) .” Last Sunday, using their official social media handles and YouTube channel, Fufa released a teaser using the national team’s new training kits.

First, they outed a three-second video showing the double diamond logo and Fufa badge. Soon after, an avalanche of pictures came through.

That training kit had all players had players in an all-white strip. The goalkeepers wore yellow with black under garments and short white socks.



