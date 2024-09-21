Heroes-Villa classic to end Mbale 17-year wait

Mbale Heroes will march into the Mbale City Stadium for their first StarTimes Uganda Premier League home fixture on Sunday after almost 18 years, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.Hosting the defending and record-champions Villa, Mbale Heroes are hoping to rise to the occasion in front of a football-mad audience that has been starved of topflight action since 2007.The team impressed on their return on Monday despite losing 2-1 to Express away but their coach Richard Malinga is confident they will bounce back on this momentous day.Malinga, a former league winner with KCCA has first-hand experience playing against Heroes in Mbale and understands the magnitude of this fixture but is ready for the challenge.“I know how hostile this stadium can be to an opponent because I played here against Mbale Heroes,” Malinga told Sunday Monitor, emphasizing the home advantage.“This match is very important to this city because they have been waiting for it for 18 years so we must fight hard and get all the three points.”Heroes were late to the Nakivubo party, scoring a consolation in the dying minutes, but Malinga has been clear with his team about the importance of a fast start.Heroes and their fans can be buoyed by the fact that Villa were not entirely invisible in their 4-2 opening victory against Mbarara City after conceding two late goals.“There will be pressure but we need to leverage it by looking for early goals,” he added.Nevertheless, the defending champions will arrive in high spirits with several match winners in coach Morley Byekwaso’s squad that can neutralize the crowds.Last season’s league MVP Patrick Kakande led the onslaught against Mbarara with a goal as Arnold Odong, Elvis Ng’onde and Hakim Kiwanuka added their names to the match sheet.Historically, matches between these two giants have always been charged. An electric atmosphere is expected today as Mbale desperately searches for a decent result while Villa aims to spoil the party and keep their title defence on track.StarTimes Uganda Premier League Sunday fixture – 3 pmMbale Heroes vs. Villa, Mbale City Stadium(Live on Fufa TV)