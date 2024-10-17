Hippos battle Tanzania for Afcon U20 spot

The Uganda Hippos will meet their destiny on Friday when they take on hosts Tanzania in the first semifinal of the Cecafa qualifiers of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

With a coveted spot to the continental championship up for grabs, these semifinal fixtures carry all the importance of a grand finale.

Uganda’s head coach Matia Lule is aware of the stakes in today’s match and determined to make it three consecutive appearances for Uganda, following in the footsteps of his predecessor Morley Byekwaso who made it back-to-back qualifications in 2021 and 2023.

“We are set for the game,” Lule oozed with confidence. “We know what it means playing a semifinal which is the final qualifying game, so the boys understand the task.”

Experience

The Hippos topped their Group B with an unbeaten record, collecting seven points but all eyes will be on goalkeeper Abdu Magada and John Paul Dembe who is leading the scorer’s chart with four goals.

Both players have been in this situation previously having helped Uganda qualify for the 2023 finals in Egypt.

Coach Lule will also bank on the experience of midfielders Innocent Kisolo and Alan Oyirwoth and Egypt-based striker Abbas Kyeyune who won gold at the Africa Games earlier this year.

Home advantage

Their opponent Tanzania will be buoyed by their home advantage but their technical and tactical ability cannot be undermined. The Tanzanians have scored the most number of goals, 12, and conceded only twice. Despite a slow start with a loss to Kenya in their opening match, their coach Boniface Mkwasa believes his team has become a formidable side and will be boosted by the 12th player. However, Uganda’s Lule remains unfazed by the odds.

“Any game between Tanzania and Uganda is a big game and now that we’re in their backyard, it means we have to go and fight [harder],” he concluded.

The game will kick off at 3.30pm at the KMC Stadium before Kenya takes on Burundi in the other match at the Azam Complex from 6pm.

U-20 Africa Cup of Nations – Cecafa qualifier

Semifinals - Friday, October 18

Uganda vs. Tanzania, KMC Stadium – 3.00pm