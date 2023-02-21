Hippos make winning start at U-20 Afcon

Uganda made a winning start to the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 win over Central African Republic (CAR) at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia, Egypt on Monday.

Captain Ismail Mugulusi and John Paul Dembe got the goals to mark an improved second half display and hand the Hippos an early advantage in Group B that also includes Congo and South Sudan who met in the late game.

The top two teams from each of the three groups advance to the quarter finals along with the two best third placed teams.

That should leave Uganda needing at least one more win to guarantee qualification to the quarterfinals.

But like like most group opening tournament fixtures both teams made a nervy start characterized by easily ceding possession.

Hippos coach Jackson Mayanja named an attack minded lineup that had the assured Ivan Irinimbabazi at the base of midfield. It also included captain and attacking midfielder Ismail Mugulusi, playmaker Travis Mutyaba, Titus Sematimba but struggled to influence the game with the team playing the ball over the top.

Mutyaba in particular had an off day before eventually being substituted for Patrick Kakande.

But there is enough individual quality in the team and it showed in the second half with Mugulusi giving the Hippos a 48th minute lead with an improvised flick off a Sematimba header from a corner kick.

John Paul Dembe then doubled Uganda's advantage on 74 minutes a fine solo strike turning his marker before curling his effort into the top left corner of goalkeeper Mauriel Abimala's goal.

There was time for a CAR to score a consolation when star forward Boris Gbénou found himself in space between two defenders from a ball played over the top to finish emphatically past goalkeeper Abdu Magada in added time.