Hippos, Vipers to the rescue

The men’s senior national football team, the Uganda Cranes, had a hugely uneventful 2022 - a grave they partly dug last year when they failed to qualify the Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations finals.

But we shall come back to that later. First, those who made it! Enter coach Jackson Mayanja, his technical team and the Uganda Hippos.

The Uganda Cranes and KCCA legend, Mayanja, did not join the U20 national team until at least six days into their residential camp ahead of Afcon U20 Central East zonal qualifiers that happened in Sudan in October through November.

His predecessor and current KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso had set the bar quite high.

Byekwaso did not only lead the team to the 2021 Afcon tournament in Mauritania, he took them to the final, losing 2-0 to Ghana.

But Mayanja and his assistants Simeone Masaba and Noah ‘Babadi’ Kasule - first appointed in interim capacity - had just one initial task. Just take the boys back to the finals tournament - this time to be held in Egypt next year!

Back at the finals

The raid at the zonal qualifiers in Sudan was not as smooth as the Hippos ran into a 1-0 defeat to Ethiopia after a 2-0 winning start over Tanzania. Titus Ssematimba and Rogers Mugisha scored in the opening win over Tanzania.

But because there were only three teams in their pool, that victory was enough to land Uganda a semifinal clash against hosts Sudan, who topped their four-team Group A.

Two second half goals from Rogers Torach and Isma Mugulusi were enough for the Hippos to upstage Sudan and set a final date with South Sudan.

Issa Bugembe and Ssematimba’s goals ensured a 2-1 victory over South Sudan as the Hippos powered to the title and the already confirmed slot at the Afcon finals in Cairo.

“We don’t want to stop at just playing at the Afcon finals,” Mayanja later told the Daily Monitor, “We want to win it and qualify for the World Cup.”

The top four teams in Egypt will qualify for the Fifa 2023 U20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Uganda qualified for the would-have-been previous edition of the World Cup when they made the final last year but the tournament was not held due to Covid-related difficulties.

The story was, however, not good reading for Hippos juniors, the U17s, this year.

The Cubs, as the Uganda U17s are called, navigated the group stage of the Zonal Afcon qualifiers in Tanzania only to be stopped on penalties in the semis by Somalia.

The fancied former zonal champions' anticlimax was completed by another shootout defeat to the hosts, Tanzania, in the third place playoff.

Vipers sting TP Mazembe

The five-time Ugandan champions, Vipers SC, will not forget 2022 in a hurry. Or at all.

This is the year they claimed their fifth Uganda Premier League title with no ‘Covid-cancelled’ matches conversation, and comprehensively at that.

Coach Roberto Oliviera and his team raced to the finish line and took a drink before the next team arrived. The Venoms won it with 74 points, a massive 18 ahead of second-placed KCCA.

Vipers boss, Lawrence Mulindwa, then provided resources to ensure Oliviera boosted his squad for the Caf Champions League so as to fulfil the former Fufa president’s dream of his club playing in the group stage of the competition.

They did exactly that and Vipers dispatched Central African Republic’s Olympic Real de Bangui 3-0 away and 1-0 at home to advance to the playoffs.

Five-time African champions, TP Mazembe, lay in wait. And if Vipers were to become only the second Ugandan club after KCCA to advance to the group stage since the format was changed in the late 90s, they had to beat the Congolese.

Just like in Uganda, Vipers held Mazembe to another goalless draw in Congo, leaving the penalty shootout to decide the winner.

The Ugandans held their nerve to win the shootout 4-2 and are now guaranteed at least six group matches with the big boys.

Bul had a great year

For dispatching league champions Vipers en route to their first major title - the Uganda Cup -, Bul deserve all the plaudits.

That earned them the right to represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Jinja side did debut on the continent against another debutant from Egypt, Future FC, drawing goalless at home and losing 1-0 away to bow out. Regardless, it was still a great year for Bul.

Chan ticked but questions

The Uganda Cranes team of locally based players also easily qualified for their sixth straight African Nations Championship finals tournament due in Algeria in January-February. No surprise there!

Home and away victories for a commanding 4-0 aggregate over Tanzania landed the Cranes in Algeria, where they will, for the umpteenth time, be judged on the previous showings.

The Cranes have never advanced from the group, and coach Micho Sredojevic knows that anything less than progression will be just another tour.

DRC, Senegal and the Ivory Coast are the teams Uganda must contend with to finish among the top two in the group next month.

Laboured start to Afcon 2023

The senior Uganda Cranes team were reduced to friendlies in Turkey against Iceland and Moldova, and away to Iraq and Bahrain, in January. Uganda lost two of those, won one and drew the other.

This was happening at about the same time the best 24 teams in Africa competed in the Afcon finals tournament in Cameroon. So Uganda had to try their best to be active.

Matches against Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in March, Uganda winning one in a shootout and losing the other, followed as Micho and his men prepared for the Cranes first Afcon 2023 qualifying match away to Algeria in June.

The Cranes lost that one to Algeria 2-0 before drawing 1-1 with Niger at St Mary’s Kitende to remain firmly rooted at the bottom of a group that also includes neighbours Tanzania.