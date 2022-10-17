Historic Vipers!

Vipers SC are still revelling in their historic first following an almighty effort in Lubumbashi on Sunday, in which they eliminated fancied DRC champions and African giants, TP Mazembe, to storm their first ever Caf Champions League group stage.

Bright Anukani, Dissan Galiwango, Ashraf Mandela and Congolese import Olivier Osomba scored Vipers spot kicks for the Ugandan champions to win the tie 4-2 on penalties after both legs at St Mary’s, Kitende and Stade TP Mazembe ended goalless.

Ernest Luzolo and Issama Mpeko converted for Mazembe while Tandi Mwape and Glody Likonza skied theirs to ensure continental minnows, Vipers, successfully completed their David- Goliath affair over the five-time African champions.

Huge first

Even with an admittedly declined and declining TP Mazembe, whose famous owner Moise Katumbi was so exasperated with Sunday’s result he sacked French head coach Frank Dumas within hours of the defeat; this is huge for Vipers on the Venoms fourth appearance in the competition.

The relief was clear on the players’ faces and in post-match comments. “Finally we have made it to the Caf groups stages,” tweeted Vipers midfielder Marvin Youngman, ending it with a smiling emoji.

“We believed in ourselves as Vipers,” said Hillary Mukundane, who got a starting nod alongside four other defenders Murushid Juuko, Isa Mubiru and Mandela as coach Roberto Oliviera went for compactness, “when no one did. I thank God we are through to the CCL group stages.”

For Vipers captain, Milton Karisa, it was “mission accomplished in Lubumbashi. We dreamed, we believed, we achieved. All glory back to the living God that I serve. He never disappoints,” tweeted the forward.

Ugandan clubs in CL

Vipers are the first Ugandan club to make the Caf Champions League group stage since KCCA in 2018.

However, it should be noted that the group stage was introduced in 1997, and before then two Ugandan clubs had scaled continental heights no peer has ever done.

SC Villa, the most successful Ugandan club domestically and internationally, reached the Champions League final in 1991 when the competition was still called African Cup of Champions Clubs. The Jogoos lost that final 7-3 on aggregate to Tunisia’s Club Africain.

Earlier in 1972, army side Simba, now UPDF, reached the African Cup of Champions Clubs final, losing it 7-4 on aggregate to Guinea’s Hafia FC.

But it has been quite an agonising struggle for Ugandan clubs in the group stage format.

Group stage! Now what?

Vipers, who have scored four goals and conceded none in their four matches en route to the group stage, can now have another set of dreams! Quarterfinals - anyone?

Well, for a side initially so unfancied to make it this far, quarterfinals could be to stretch it too much. But who says you can't give it a go when already there?

Club president Lawrence Mulindwa’s continental intentions were made very clear in his transfer dealings with some international signings, including impressive Congolese goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza, midfielder Osomba and forward Abubaker Lawal, who helped eliminate their own.

He also backed his Brazilian coach, Oliviera, to add some of the best from the local scene including Youngman, Mandela, Mubiru and Cromwell Rwothomio among others. So they will continue daring to dream.

And oh! For making it this far, Vipers will pocket at least Shs2.1b, the least prize money for teams playing in the Champions League group stage.

Vipers will know their group opponents in December when the draw is made at the Caf headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, with 16 winners of the second round of qualifying being drawn into four pools of four

The teams are seeded by their performances in Caf competitions for the previous five seasons. Vipers are the poorest ranked among the 16 and are placed in Pot 4.





CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Second round preliminaries

First leg result

Vipers SC 0-0 TP Mazembe

Second leg result

TP Mazembe 0-0 Vipers SC

Vipers progress 4-2 on penalties

Furthest Ugandan clubs have gone in African Cup of Champions Clubs

1991: SC Villa reached the final, losing 7-3 on aggregate to Tunisia’s Club Africain

1972: Simba, now UPDF, reached the final; losing it 7-4 on aggregate to Guinea’s Hafia FC

Furthest Ugandan clubs have gone in Caf Champions League (since 1997)

2022: Vipers advanced to the group stage after eliminating DRC’s TP Mazembe 4-2 on penalties