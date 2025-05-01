Holders Kitara block Vipers double dream

It is a case of splitting hairs as Kitara and Vipers lock horns once again in the Stanbic Uganda Cup semifinals - a tie so finely balanced it could go either way.

Déjà vu? Absolutely. Just last season, these two giants clashed in a similar showdown - an intense Uganda Cup quarterfinal in Masindi sandwiched between league battles.

Then, Kitara had the last laugh in the Cup while Vipers took league bragging rights.

Now, with Vipers nearly home and dry in the league, they welcome defending champions Kitara to St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, for the first leg - eager to draw first blood in their hunt for a second ever double. It is more than just a semifinal - it is a clash of football ideologies.

Wasswa Bbosa’s no-nonsense, take-no-prisoners approach meets John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda’s calculated, counter attacking and defence-first philosophy in a tactical battle that promises fireworks.

Too close to call

Earlier this season, the two sides played out a tense, goalless draw at Kitende, and with league and cup meetings still to come - on May 14 in Butema and May 17 for the Uganda Cup return leg - the tension is building to a crescendo.

Both coaches have turned up the heat with bold declarations.

“We have depth, so we will rotate the squad for Kitara. We are ready for that test too,” Ayala stated confidently, backing his squad’s strength in numbers.

Bbosa, never one to shy away from a bold promise, roared back: “I promise my people of Kitara that we shall play the finals. Vipers is a very good team, but equally, Kitara is a very good team.”

On the pitch, expect an electrifying attacking contest as Kitara’s razor-sharp trident - Jude Ssemugabi, Fred Amaku, and Frank Tumwesigye - goes head-to-head with Vipers’ firing trio of Allan Okello, Milton Karisa, and Yunus Sentamu.

With styles clashing, tempers flaring, and silverware in sight, this semifinal is as unpredictable as they come.

Dress rehearsal

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League provided the perfect dress rehearsal for Saturday’s heavyweight clash.

Vipers sharpened their claws with a narrow but vital 1-0 win over UPDF, showcasing their ability to grind out results under pressure.

On the other hand, Kitara approached their league fixture with strategic caution, settling for a goalless draw against Wakiso Giants at Butema - a match clearly played with one eye on the looming battle against the Venoms.

It was a calculated move by Bbosa, preserving energy and avoiding injuries ahead of a contest where every inch and every second will count.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Semi-finals - First leg

Saturday at 7pm