Holders She Corporate keep pushing

She Corporate are still in contention to retain their Fufa Women Cup title after they beat Rines SS 2-1 in the round of 16 in Jinja on Saturday.

In what was a repeat of last year’s final, Jesca Namanda struck twice to keep the hosts ticking although there were some nerves at the end when Adrine Birungi halved the deficit for the visitors.

The result and Namanda’s form after a lengthy injury are an important boost for Corporate, who are also battling relegation in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) with just six points keeping them above the relegation zone with four matches to go.

Meanwhile, 2023 champions Uganda Martyrs Lubaga needed to come from a goal down to beat Tooro Queens 3-1 in Fort Portal.

The goals came from Brenda Munyana, Immaculate Nakanjako, and talismanic captain Latifah Nakasi.

Still keeping with upcountry fixtures, Fufa Women Elite League’s Kawempe Division-based side Asubo failed to honour their fixture in Kachumbala against FWSL side Amus College thereby allowing the former to progress with a 3-0 advantage while earlier in the week, Lady Doves beat Kawempe Muslim SS (URA) 1-0 courtesy of Everline Nandera’s goal in Masindi.

Back to central Uganda, Wakiso Hill, who are on the brink of relegation to the FWEL showed they can still outclass sides at that level as they beat Mbale’s Highway Ladies 3-1.

But Kampala Queens needed penalty shootout success to overcome She Maroons 4-2 in Luzira after a goalless draw in regular time.

St. Noa will visit Olila HS in Soroti today while Kawempe Muslim will travel to Makerere University on Thursday in an encounter of FWSL sides to complete the quarterfinals line up.



Fufa Women Cup

Last 16 Results

She Corporate 2-1 Rines

Tooro Queens 1-3 Uganda Martyrs

Wakiso Hill 3-1 Highway

Amus College 3-0 Asubo (walkover)