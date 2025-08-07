Hopefully, Cranes don’t hurt more…

The desire in the hearts of many is that the Uganda Cranes can quickly and finely morph out of the ramifications of the defeat to Algeria when they meet Guinea at Namboole Stadium tomorrow.

That 3-0 defeat in the Chan 2024 finals opener hurt Uganda so much on Monday night. Ugandans need no help in expressing their bitter emotions within the moment because it is easily found embedded in our cultures.

The second goal scored by Abderrahmane Meziane in the 76th minute broke the hearts of the bigger size of the partisan crowd inside Namboole.

Some stood up and immediately left. It hurt so much because there was general feeling is that the Cranes had picked up in play and were better structured and, somehow an equalizer was within touching distance.

But, it is the hope that kills. And, even if it had ended 2-0, that would have been respectable scoreline after all Algeria were tournament finalists two years ago. Besides, Algeria hadn’t and still hasn’t conceded a goal at Chan finals since 2011.

Three minutes after Meziane’s celebration, Algeria completed the rout with a perfectly executed counter-attack with substitute Sofiane Bayazid at the end of it.

It was definitely, more hurt as now those who had remained seated too then began to find the exit while the few who stayed painfully cheered on Algeria’s passing show towards the end.

“We have to agree they were better, in ball usage from defence into attack,” Cranes’ coach Morley Byekwaso admitted a thorough night of duty for wingbacks particularly Gavin Kizito on the right.

“The pressure broke the structure of the team. Players’ expectations were too high. It caused us a lot of problems,” he said. And Cranes seemed to have perfectly played into Algeria’s trap.

“When you play away, you have less pressure. I told my players that the pressure was on Uganda,” remarked Algeria’s coach Madjid Bougherra.

But then, hopefully that defeat - the heaviest for any team at the Chan finals openers in East Africa - doesn’t just hurt more for the Cranes.

Six teams have now lost a Chan opener by a three-goal margin or more in history and none has ever recovered to make it out of the group, beginning with inaugural hosts Ivory Coast who lost 3-0 to Zambia thanks to a Given Singuluma hat-trick.

It is often difficult to recover from such an opening defeat. In Chan history, only one team has lost its tournament opener by two goals or more and advanced to the knockout stages.

DR Congo did it at the 2011 edition in Sudan when they recovered from a 2-0 loss to Cameroon but then recovered to beat Ivory Coast 1-0 and then had a 1-1 draw with Mali to finish second in the group.

Put simply, it feels Byekwaso’s charges will know that the match against Guinea, who beat Niger 1-0 on Monday, is the ultimate pivot in the tournament.

"I credit Uganda because they will wake up after this game. The pressure will be less,” Bougherra opined.

“Many teams have lost their first game but we must know how to come back,” said Cranes’ coach Morley Byekwaso. That’s true, even Argentina resurrected from the 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia to win the Fifa World Cup in Qatar three years ago.

And granted, it is a five-team group unlike before but, Uganda’s case is however complex in its own way. The Cranes labour to score at Chan. Yes, there are 13 goals to show in 19 matches at seven Chan finals.

In nine of those matches, Uganda hasn’t scored a goal. And the worries about the lack of coordination between skipper Allan Okello, Patrick Kakande, Jude Semugabi and Emmanuel Anyama in the final third, just compound the worry.

Within the eyes of many in the local football space, Byekwaso’s senior teams have been framed to rely on decisions and tactics bordering on being timid in front of goal.

That may have to change when the Caf anthem pushes Okello and company out of the tunnel tomorrow night. Beating Guinea turns out to be an inevitable task.

CHAN 2024 - FIXTURES

THURSDAY - GROUP A

4pm: DR Congo vs. Zambia, Nyayo

7pm: Angola vs. Kenya, Kasarani

FRIDAY - GROUP C

5pm: Algeria vs. South Africa, Namboole

8pm: Guinea vs. Uganda, Namboole

SATURDAY - GROUP B

5pm: CAR vs. Mauritania, Dar

8pm: Tanzania vs. Madagascar, Dar

SUNDAY - GROUP A

3pm: Kenya vs. Morocco, Kasarani

6pm: Zambia vs. Angola, Nyayo

CHAN 2024 - RESULTS THUS FAR

GROUP A: Kenya 1-0 DR Congo

GROUP A: Morocco 2-0 Angola

GROUP B: Tanzania 2-0 Burkina Faso

GROUP B: Madagascar 0-0 Mauritania

GROUP C: Niger 0-1 Guinea

GROUP C: Uganda 0-3 Algeria

GROUP D: Congo 1-1 Sudan

GROUP D: Senegal 1-0 Nigeria

BIG LOSSES IN CHAN OPENERS

BY TWO-GOAL MARGIN

IVORY COAST 2009

Feb 22 2009: Ivory Coast 0-3 Zambia

Feb 23 2009: DR Congo 2-0 Libya

SUDAN 2011

Feb 5, 2011: Uganda 0-2 Algeria

Feb 6, 2011: DR Congo 0-2 Cameroon

Feb 7, 2011: Senegal 2-0 Rwanda

SOUTH AFRICA 2014

Jan 11, 2014: South Africa 3-1 Mozambique

Jan 13, 2014: Libya 2-0 Ethiopia

RWANDA 2016

Jan 17, 2016: DR Congo 3-0 Ethiopia

Jan 18, 2016: Nigeria 4-1 Niger

MOROCCO 2018

Jan 13, 2018: Morocco 4-0 Mauritania

Jan 14, 2018: Zambia 3-1 Uganda

Jan 15, 2018: Libya 3-0 E. Guinea

CAMEROON 2020

Jan 19, 2021: Zambia 2-0 Tanzania

Jan 19, 2021: Guinea 3-0 Namibia

PAMOJA 2024

Aug 2, 2025: Tanzania 2-0 Burkina Faso

Aug 3, 2025: Morocco 2-0 Angola