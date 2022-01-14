Hosts Cameroon run riot against Ethiopia to reach Cup of Nations last 16

Cameroon's forward Vincent Aboubakar (R) reacts after heading the ball and scoring his team's third goal during the Group A Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Cameroon and Ethiopia at Stade d'Olembé in Yaounde on January 13, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Cameroon were the only team out of 24 at the tournament to score more than a single goal in the opening round of group matches when a brace of Aboubakar penalties saw them beat Burkina Faso 2-1 on Sunday.

Hosts Cameroon brought a goal-shy Africa Cup of Nations to life on Thursday as captain Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko-Ekambi both scored twice in a 4-1 defeat of Ethiopia that takes the Indomitable Lions through to the knockout stages with one group game to spare.

