Hosts Cameroon win AFCON 2021 opening game against Burkina Faso

Cameroon's forward Vincent Aboubakar (R) celebrate with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Group A Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at Stade d'Olembé in Yaounde on January 9, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Fifty years after last hosting the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon kick off the continental showpiece on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso.
  • Cameroon are targeting a sixth title while hoping the spectre of the coronavirus does not overshadow the tournament.


Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties as hosts Cameroon beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in Yaounde in the opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

