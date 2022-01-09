Hosts Cameroon win AFCON 2021 opening game against Burkina Faso
What you need to know:
- Fifty years after last hosting the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon kick off the continental showpiece on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso.
- Cameroon are targeting a sixth title while hoping the spectre of the coronavirus does not overshadow the tournament.
Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties as hosts Cameroon beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in Yaounde in the opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.
Gustavo Sangare had put Burkina Faso in front at the Olembe Stadium but Aboubakar's double turned the game around before half-time and there were celebratory fireworks at full-time in the stadium, where Cameroonian President Paul Biya and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino were in attendance.
The Cup of Nations, delayed by a year because of the pandemic, runs until February 6.
