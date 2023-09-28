Hoteliers upbeat about Afcon, gun for windfall

The Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA) has described as “exciting … absolute good news” yesterday’s announcement by the Confederation of African Footfall (CAF) that Uganda will, alongside Kenya and Tanzania, host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Ms Jean Byamugisha, the executive director UHOA, said the selection of Uganda as a co-host of the continental sporting showpiece presents high-value opportunity for hospitality business, tourism and entertainment.

“I have just heard about it and this is absolutely excellent news for our tourism and accommodation [business]. It is an opportunity for us to put forward our best foot as East Africa’s night life capital,” she said, “As we [will] host the [soccer] fans, we shall work with the police to identify the spots for special screening events and also train hotel staff how to handle security.”

Asked whether the country has enough rooms to accommodate the anticipated number of guests running likely in several thousands, Ms Byamugisha said the Kampala metropolitan area – the capital, Wakiso and Mukono districts – combined have about 70,000 hotel rooms.

She, however, said that their experience from Nyege Nyege --- Uganda’s premier annual music festival --- demonstrates that some foreign guests prefer to sleep in tents rather than hotels, meaning tents can be erected at the convenience of merrymakers.

According to the chief executive, they plan to ramp up training of different actors in the hospitality and tourism chain – chauffeurs, hoteliers, guards, tour guides, craft sellers and business executives – on soft skills such as exchanging pleasantries, cultural sensitivities, conflict resolution, and making good to disappointed or upset guests.

In a separate interview yesterday, Mr George Ogumbo, the secretary general of Hotel Managers’ Association of Uganda, said they have hired some of the most experienced staff in the hotel business and in-service training means they are up to the job to offer guests enjoyable and professional service.

The government through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, began skilling hotel employees in 2019, just before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic shut down the hospitality industry and disrupted everything the world over.

Mr Ogumbo said the skilling programme for the hotel managers has helped them create a network where they share information about global new trends and best practices in the industry.

Leisure and hospitality training consultant, Mr Paul Aloni Kireta, said years of hosting high-profile summits and events have bolstered Uganda’s institutional and infrastructure capacity and the country is prepared to shine with hosting Afcon games.

He said unlike in 2007 when Uganda had limited hotel rooms as it hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), the situation is much better now and all that is required for par-excellence experience to Afcon guests is refresher training for hoteliers and tourism sector players.

“We need to polish the manpower through quick refresher training. You go to some hotels and waiters and waitresses are not professional when taking orders … we do not need people who take this business casually,” he said.