How do you explain a problem like the Sentamu no-show?

As Uganda Cranes inch closer to an unprecedented knockout stage appearance at the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan), one headline refuses to fade from the periphery — the curious absence of Yunus Junior Sentamu.

The very man once expected to lead the Cranes’ line has become a silent passenger in Uganda’s group-stage journey.



With just 30 minutes played across three Group C fixtures — a 3-0 loss to Algeria (where he featured as a late substitute), and back-to-back wins over Guinea and Niger (where he remained rooted to the bench) — the once-untouchable striker is now a tactical afterthought.

What makes this more perplexing is the weight of expectation he carried into the tournament. This was meant to be Sentamu’s glorious homecoming.

Eleven years after exploding onto the Chan scene with three goals in 2014, “Manucho” was back on home soil, fitter, older, and, supposedly, wiser — primed to spearhead Uganda’s attack.

But the Cranes’ co-coaches Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza have chosen a different route.

In all three matches, they have started Jude Ssemugabi, a winger repurposed as a central forward. In every match, Ssemugabi has been replaced by KCCA’s Ivan Ahimbisibwe, whose stunning goal against Guinea was a clear vindication of the coaches’ bold selection.

Ghosts of the past



Uganda’s goals so far have come from attacking midfielder Allan Okello, Reagan Mpande, and Joel Sserunjogi.

Meanwhile, the man many expected to be Uganda’s goalscoring beacon hasn’t had a sniff at a real chance. And with the do-or-die clash against South Africa looming on Monday, the question sharpens: Is this the beginning of the end for Yunus Sentamu in the national setup?



For all his natural talent, Sentamu’s relationship with the Cranes and FufaA has been a stormy one. He famously snubbed the 2022 Chan in Algeria, with head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic citing “personal reasons,” while deeper reports suggested a standoff over image rights and compensation for a Fufa-affiliated advertisement.



Sentamu’s reluctance to toe the federation’s line may have bruised egos in powerful places — and while officially brushed aside, those past refusals may now be haunting him.



Could his current marginalisation be a cold, tactical reality? Or is it a silent consequence of a once-rebellious striker now facing the long arm of institutional memory?



In football, trust is a currency, and few can afford to be in deficit for long. If Sentamu continues to warm the bench, his inclusion in the 25-man Chan squad might, in hindsight, appear more ceremonial than strategic — a nod to nostalgia rather than a vote of confidence.

And should Uganda progress without him, his national team sunset may arrive sooner than expected.

Redemption



Yet, all is not lost. Monday’s South Africa clash — poetic in its symmetry — offers one last roll of the dice. If used wisely, Sentamu could still rewrite his Chan story.

With Uganda often building through the middle, Sentamu could operate as a false nine, dropping into midfield to knit play and drag defenders out of shape.

This role would open lanes for runners like Okello and Mpande to exploit, and allow Sentamu’s intelligence in tight spaces to come to the fore. It’s less about pace, more about presence.



If starting him remains off the cards, the next best thing is to unleash him in the final 30 minutes — not as a gesture, but as a genuine game-changer. Sentamu still has the knack for finding pockets in a stretched game, and his nose for goal remains sharp when given a sniff. Let him hunt when defenders are tiring.



Last dice



Football is rarely sentimental. The game moves fast, and even legends can be left behind if they don't adapt — or aren't forgiven.



Monday’s clash with South Africa may not just be about Chan progression. It might be Sentamu’s last stand in the yellow jersey.



The coaches have a decision to make. And so does Sentamu. One more performance could rekindle the fire — or confirm the final flicker.

Quick glance at Sentamu

Name: Yunus Sentamu

Nationality: Ugandan

Date of birth: August 13th, 1994

Father: Abdul Kayanja

Mother: Ramullah Kabugho

Former clubs: AS Vita (DR Congo), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) Ilves (Finland), KF Tirana (Albania)