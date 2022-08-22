How duo ended up at Scottish side Dundee United

Striker Sadat Anaku and defender Enoch Walusimbi signed deals at Scottish Premiership side, Dundee United, over the weekend.

KCCA’s Anaku will walk straight into the first team while Walusimbi (formerly at Express) will be sent out on loan at Peterhead, a side in the Scottish League One, the third tier.

Daily Monitor understands Anaku, who reportedly impressed during trials, has already secured a work permit and was handed a two-year deal with the club.

These deals are supposed to unlock a nozzle after a controversial trip to Europe last year brokered by Festoweb, a new sports management company.

They signed a partnership with Glasman Group Football International (GGFI) and set out to guide young talented footballers realize their dream of playing professional football locally and internationally.

With the help of Tororo South county MP Hon. Fredrick Angura, a brother to intermediary Herbert Angura of Festoweb, they set up a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni who promised funding through the “Youth for International football” project officially launched on November 28 2020 at the Elgon view playground in Tororo.

The result was a 10-day trip in February for a selected group of UPL and Big League players code named Team Fundi to Spain where they played a series of build-up matches with clubs.

But with the timing of the trip and games played at the business end of the European football season, scepticism remained about the impact of the trip with players missing key games for their respective clubs in the course of the season.

That would start to change however when Hon. Angura announced during a press conference at Parliament at the end of June about the placement opportunities of 14 players from those that made the trip to Spain.

It is however believed that there is likely to be no transfer fee involved from the initial deals with the respective clubs KCCA and Express set to benefit from future deals.

An official communication from Dundee United about the deals is also expected today, according to reports in Scotland.

The club which is home to former English Premier League striker Steven Flecther is currently second from bottom in the Scottish premiership with one point from four games and suffered a 3-0 defeat to St. Mirren on Saturday.

Anaku and Walusimbi will join fellow Ugandan defender Bevis Mugabi who turns out for fellow Scottish topflight league club Motherwell.