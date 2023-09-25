How KCCA were Bul-lied in Tanquil league debut, Villa escape

Maroons continued to make the Prisons Ground a difficult hunting place for opposing teams in the Startimes Uganda Premier League by playing out a 1-all draw with record 16-time league champions SC Villa as match-day was completed on Sunday.

Such is the confidence that they have playing at home since returning to the topflight league that goal scorer Fred Amaku spoke with a tinge of disappointment with his side having conceded to an Arnold Odong effort six minutes after his 59th minute goal.

The result continues their fine home run that has seen them lose just once in 15 home games and took them to fifth position with four points from the opening two games.

It was meanwhile the first point for SC Villa under Dusan Stojanovic after losing their opener against Kitara.

Bul had had promised to scare life out of KCCA at Njeru, and indeed they did so in a gritty demeanour on Saturday.

In a game where chances were far and few, left-back Nicholas Mwere headed in substitute Joel Madondo's corner on 77 minutes as KCCA defenders ball watched.

The 1-0 triumph takes the Eastern Giants to six points from two games after a similar scoreline against Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba a week earlier.

They are also one of four teams including leaders Nec, Vipers and Kitara that have picked maximum points from the opening two games.

"We were at home and put in everything to win. We are scoring less goals at the moment but the good thing we are getting wins against big teams.

"KCCA and Bul are almost in the same class so we should be also talking about winning the trophy," Bul coach Abbey Kikomeko told Daily Monitor.

Bul stifled KCCA in the midfield and defenders Benon Tahomera and Walter Ochora gave their young striker Abu Mayanja no room to breathe.

"We didn't take the chances that we created and we made a single mistake in corner and they scored.

"Football is like that where sometimes the best team doesn't win," KCCA Portuguese boss Sergio Traguil revealed.

This was supposed to be the dress rehearsal for KCCA ahead of Saturday's return leg against Libyan giants Abu Salem that hammered them 3-1 in Tunis.

Unfortunately, more problems surfaced and Traguil is restless.

"Again it was a silly mistake conceding the corner against Bul like it was against Salem (for the third goal).

"We played well but we still have a lot to do. We have to step up against Salem on Saturday (at Kitende), " Traguil added.

Missing forwards Muhammad Shaban (injury), Michael Vinicius (injury) and new signing Emmanuel Loki (wasn't in proper shape) denied KCCA the cutting edge as they relied on rookie Mayanja.

Traguil has now turned to returning left winger Mustafa Kizza for redemption henceforth.

"Kizza will give us scoring options from the left. We missies a lot in creativity."