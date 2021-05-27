How Magogo’s unopposed term was executed

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Like the military, you have to be well connected, cunning and a fierce fighter to break into a football system or an association.

As Fufa presidency would-be challengers Mujib Kasule and Allan Ssewanyana found out, to succeed making it on the ballot paper in the Mbale August Fufa delegates assembly required years of strategic planning and ground work.

“We have not been able to complete the process (application). It is a sham, no body can go through this system and succeed. It was set up to protect the incumbent, like it was four years ago, ” Kasule, the Proline Director, cried out after another futile attempt to get the Fufa seat. He had been part of the same federation regime he wants to uproot before breaking ranks close to six years ago - and a lot has since changed.

After failing to return his nomination papers yesterday, Kasule bemoaned the ‘flawed’ system that is almost impregnable to an ‘outsider’.

“Changing football through the available structures is just impossible. The game has been hijacked and nothing can be done by we outsiders,” he added.

All the Fufa delegates, special interest groups and administrators he had tried to coarse extended a cold shoulder just like they did to Ssewanyana. This left Magogo as the only candidate to formally return his papers, accompanied by his executive, to Fufa Electoral commission boss Mathias Bwire yesterday - the deadline day.

“We planned this moment long time ago and there there was no need to rush at the final hour. Whoever was not prepared just serves to show he was not prepared to lead Ugandan football,” Magogo beamed as he edged closer to a third four-year term in office.

Insiders at the federation intimated that majority of 88 delegates are in good books at Mengo and the mere fact that a bigger percentage were voted back at grassroots level indicated a landslide victory for the incumbent.

Bwire is mandated to out the final candidates on the ballot paper on May 31 after listening to Ssewanyana’s plea of being granted five more days to file in his nomination papers.