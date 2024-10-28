How Ssenyondo went from hero to villain

Once hailed as a rising star, hitherto Kitara youthful coach Brian Ssenyondo saw his meteoric rise come crashing down in a single season.

The man who once galvanized a team and captured the hearts of fans with spirited displays found himself at the center of controversy, his reputation tarnished as he severed ties with the Bunyoro-based club.

The once-beloved figure became a pariah, his every move scrutinized under a microscope. As the team's success waned, so too did the Ssnyondo's grip on the reins of power.

It seemed that the weight of expectations had become too heavy for the young coach to bear, and the cracks in his armor began to show.

The previous season had been a fairytale for the Royals and Ssenyondo. Newly promoted, they had defied all expectations, launching a spirited challenge for an unprecedented league and cup double.

Their gritty, unpredictable style of play, coupled with their near-impregnable home fortress in Masindi, had turned heads and sent shockwaves through the league.

Although they ultimately fell short in the final weeks of the season, securing a commendable fourth-place finish and winning the Uganda Cup was a remarkable achievement.

However, this season, the magic has seemingly evaporated. The team's newly established Butema home ground has become a venue of frustration with hurting losses to Bul and Nec.

Bloated squad

Despite a summer transfer window that saw the club splash out on a host of high-profile signings, the coach's inability to translate their potential into on-field success proved to be his undoing.

Ssenyondo hoists the Uganda Cup crown. A dismal start to the season, marked by a solitary win and a draw in their first six league matches, exposed the cracks in the team's performance and the coach's tactical acumen. The once-promising project, that saw about 14 new arrivals, had descended into chaos, leaving the club's board with no choice but to sever ties with Ssenyondo.

Divided dressing room

Reports suggest that Ssenyondo had lost control of the dressing room, with his ego clashing with the egos of big-name signings who were frustrated by a lack of playing time.

His constant squad rotation,often after regrettable confrontations with players, also irked many within the squad.

While Ssenyondo's tactical acumen and man-management skills have been questioned, it's also possible that underlying tensions within the club's hierarchy played a role in his downfall.

The club's disastrous performance in the two Caf Confederation Cup matches played in Libya in August against Al Hilal-Benghazi further exposed the coach's limitations.

Ssenyondo's inability to capitalize on the attacking talent, particularly the quartet of Denis Omedi, Fred Amaku, Patrick Kaddu, and Judde Ssemugabi, led to widespread criticism of his tactical approach.

As the team's form continued to deteriorate, fan frustration reached boiling point. After a particularly dismal performance against Nec, angry fans in Hoima even sought to lynch the coach, forcing him to flee to Kampala for safety.

Average stats

Having previously coached at non-title challengers Synergy, Mbarara City, and UPDF, it was always going to be a daunting task for the budding Ssenyondo to meet the lofty expectations of a club like Kitara.

His eccentric personality, coupled with an apparent intolerance for criticism, led to clashes with club administrators and senior players alike.

The Caf A licence coaching student's aloof demeanor and his belief in a results-oriented approach often alienated those around him, as some questioned the ethics of his methods.

The coach, who was appointed on June 15, 2023, to replace Ssimbwa with the ambitious goal of guiding the team to a league title within two years, departs with his entire coaching team.

His tenure, marked by an average record of 25 wins, six draws, and 13 losses from 44 matches, was often criticized for its predictable, one-dimensional style of play.

Wasswa Bbosa takes over at Kitara. Bbosa on the wheel

According to club president Deo Kasozi, it was the coach himself who admitted his inability to manage the situation, prompting the club to relieve him of his duties on Sunday.

Kasozi revealed that in replacing him with Wasswa Bbosa, the club was searching for a composed, experienced coach with a clear style of play to revitalize the team.

He emphasized that Kitara, as a community club, demands a high level of performance and that the new coach must be capable of delivering results.

"We wanted to bring back Sam Ssimbwa (Uganda Cranes deputy coach) but he proved too costly. We tried Matia Lule (national team Under-20 coach) but he said he is not ready for the task and we zeroed in on Wasswa Bbosa (won league title with Express in 2021) to work with George Lutalo," Kasozi said

"We are delighted to announce Wasswa Bbosa as the new head coach.

Experienced Bbosa , who won the league and Cecafa trophies with Express, is expected to bolster the team’s performance having shown shades of potential at SC Villa, Tooro United, Gaddafi and recently Mbarara City.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Tuesday at 4pm

Mbarara City vs Vipers, Kakyeka

Kitara new technical team

Wasswa Bbossa (head coach), George Lutalo (assistant coach), Hassan Mubiru (assistant coach), Richard Kansole (goalkeeping coach) Ayub Balyejusa (fitness trainer), Aloysius Makubuya (team doctor), Alex Mugisha (team statistician)