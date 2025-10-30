How Uganda, rivals shaped up for the U-17 World Cup

The countdown has reached single digits. In a few days, Uganda’s U-17 national team — the Cubs — will stride into uncharted territory: a Fifa World Cup. Not the senior one yet, but no less significant.

Their debut at the global showpiece in Qatar, from November 3 to 27, represents the crest of a rising tide in Ugandan football. They will face France, Chile, and Canada — names that sound as daunting as they are inspiring.

In the searing precision of Doha’s Aspire Zone, the Cubs will discover football’s highest classroom — one shared with future superstars and established youth powerhouses. So, how prepared are they and their rivals?

France calm, calculated, Clairefontaine-d

No drama, no noise — just France doing what young France lads do best: prepare with quiet assurance.

Coach Lionel Rouxel resisted the temptation of far-flung friendlies, instead keeping his World Cup squad at Clairefontaine, the national football temple where French football’s DNA is refined.

A different squad and coach handled the October Uefa U-17 Euro qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Israel, while Rouxel and his Qatar-bound team concentrated on private sessions, tactical drills, and controlled scrimmages at Clairefontaine, refining cohesion and precision away from the public eye.

At the centre of it all is Abdoulaye Camara, their captain and heartbeat. Now on Udinese’s books after coming through Montpellier’s academy, Camara exudes the poise of a young man made for big moments.

“He’s always in a good mood,” Rouxel told Fifa.com. “But more importantly, he’s a leader who lifts everyone around him.”

While France refined in quiet isolation, the other Group K sides took contrasting approaches to preparation.

Canada’s quiet confidence in the desert

For Canada, the path to Qatar has been about testing limits rather than polishing perfection.

In August, they ventured to Spain for the Albir U-17 Football Challenge, beating the USA 2–1 before defeats to Japan and Morocco — lessons disguised as setbacks.

They regrouped in Dubai in late October for a closed-door friendly with Germany (was due on October 30), a fixture that was less about result and more about readiness.

Coach Mike Vitulano has built a team that plays with structure and speed, balancing North American athleticism with growing tactical awareness.

And in Shola Jimoh, a tricky left-footed winger of Nigerian descent, they have a spark capable of turning matches. Jimoh’s invitation to Canada’s senior camp last year spoke volumes about his promise.

Chile’s silent shadows & flickers of hope

If France prepared in the light and Canada in the sun, Chile have chosen the shade.

Since their qualification as fourth-best in the South American Championship, their build-up has been largely private — a single public friendly, a 1–2 defeat to Uzbekistan in June, and weeks of behind-closed-doors sessions in Santiago.

Coach Sebastián Miranda prefers the solitude of focus, moulding a team that presses high, plays direct, and carries a touch of unpredictability.

Their gem, Zidane Yáñez, named after the French maestro, embodies that blend — quick, daring, and unafraid of imagination.

Uganda learning fast & dreaming bold

And then come Uganda — the newcomers, the romantics, the story everyone wants to see unfold.

In Dubai, the Cubs completed a three-match mini-tournament that said everything about their journey: progress built on persistence.

A 1–1 draw with Venezuela showed maturity; narrow defeats to Panama (1–2) and Paraguay (2–3) revealed both promise and areas to polish.

James Bogere led the charge with goals against Venezuela and Paraguay, his sharp instincts complemented by Simon Wanyama and Abubakali Walusimbi, whose contributions underscored Uganda’s growing attacking belief.

Coach Brian Ssenyondo has emphasised shape, patience, and transitions — the kind of football that rewards belief over reputation.

For him and his players, this isn’t merely a tournament; it’s an education written in sweat, song, and sacrifice.

When the Cubs open their campaign against Canada on November 5, then face Chile on November 8 and France on November 11, it will be a whole new world to them, and to Uganda.

Whether they win, draw, or fall short, they will leave footprints where none existed before — in Qatar’s sand, in Uganda’s history, and in the imagination of every young player back home.

2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup

Host: Qatar

Dates: November 3–27, 2025

Teams: 48

Groups: 12 (four teams each)

Advancement: Top two + 8 best third-placed sides reach Round of 32

Venues: Aspire Zone Competition Complex (group & knockout stages), Khalifa International Stadium (final)

Format: Straight to penalties if knockout matches end level after 90 minutes

Uganda’s Group: Group K — with France, Chile & Canada

Uganda’s fixtures

vs Canada – November 5

vs Chile – November 8