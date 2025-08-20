How Uganda sealed the East African pact

What a night! What a way! What a story! A fairytale ending that sealed the Pamoja trifecta.

On Monday, August 18, Namboole’s 34,000 faithful roared like a storm over the famous Kampala hills, willing Uganda Cranes to a thrilling 3-3 comeback draw against South Africa.

That point, paired with Algeria’s stalemate in Nairobi, made history. For the first time in a Caf tournament, all three co-hosts — Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda — advanced to the quarter-finals.

This is “Pamoja” — Swahili for “together” — an anthem of East African pride that echoes from Nairobi’s plains to Dar es Salaam’s coast and Kampala’s hills, binding a region in football’s fierce embrace.

Cranes shake monkey off their back

At Mandela National Stadium, the Cranes faced a South African side bent on silencing them. Jude Ssemugabi sparked delirium in the 31st minute, sweeping in Patrick Kakande’s cross!

But Bafana Bafana, under Molefi Ntseki, hit back. Ramahlwe Mphahlele’s thumping finish in the 52nd minute and Thabiso Kutumela’s strike six minutes later flipped the script.

When Ndabayithetwa Ndiondio’s curling effort made it 3-1 in the 83rd minute — thanks in part to Joel Mutakubwa’s poor judgement off his line — Namboole’s pulse faltered.

Yet Uganda, haunted by six prior Chan group-stage failures, found resolve.

Allan Okello’s cool penalty in the 88th minute after a foul on Ivan Ahimbisibwe revived belief!

Then, deep in injury time, captain Rogers Torach stepped up to dispatch a penalty after long, agonising VAR moments — unleashing a roar that shook the stadium!

As Algeria’s 0-0 draw with Niger confirmed Uganda’s seven points atop Group C, the Cranes booked a quarter-final clash at Namboole on August 23 against Group D’s runners-up — likely Sudan or champions Senegal.

Coach Morley Byekwaso, voice thick with pride, hailed redemption. “At the start of the tournament, we lost our first game. It was a sad moment, but we kept believing. Today, here we are, through to the next stage. This is for our fans, for Uganda, for East Africa.”

Debutants Kenya fairytale

Earlier on Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya’s Harambee Stars — debutants with no burden of history — stunned the continent by topping Group A with 10 points!

Ryan Ogam’s 75th-minute rocket against Zambia sealed a 1-0 win at Kasarani Stadium, eclipsing 2020 champions Morocco.

Benni McCarthy’s side, fueled by an electric home crowd, have turned Nairobi into a fortress. “Our fans are our heartbeat,” said McCarthy.

Kenya will face Madagascar on Friday, August 22 in the quarter-final at Kasarani, a duel that promises fireworks.

Tanzania third time lucky

In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s Taifa Stars swept through Group B with three wins and a draw, their only stumble a dead-rubber against Central African Republic.

Mudathir Yahya Abasi’s flair and the team’s steel have captivated fans at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, a sea of flags and song!

On Friday night, Tanzania – who are making only their third appearance in Chan – will host Morocco in Dar, a clash to light up the coast.

“We play for our people, our home!” Yahya Abasi said, embodying the fervour of Tanzania’s packed terraces.

Pamoja’s promise: An East African derby?

This Chan, the first co-hosted by three nations, has become a stage for East African ambition.

Uganda, once shackled by group-stage futility, now soar! Tanzania have grown into a force! Kenya, novices turned conquerors, have rewritten their story in a blaze of glory!

The “Pamoja” spirit pulses through every goal and chant, a rehearsal for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations — proof that East Africa can not only host, but also lead!

The quarter-finals promise a festival starting this Friday. Kenya face Madagascar in Nairobi, Tanzania battle Morocco in Dar, and Uganda return to Namboole against their Group D challengers on Saturday.

There is even potential for the three East African countries to clash along the way — a collector’s item in its own right.