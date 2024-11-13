How Ugandans leveraged matches against South African teams for big deals

As Uganda Cranes readies for the decisive 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa, memories resurface of how players transformed such moments into career-defining opportunities.

For these players, matches against South African teams were more than just a game for points; they were a stage to audition their skills to agents from Madiba’s land.

David Obua, March 26, 2005 - South Africa 2–1 Uganda

One of those iconic moments belongs to Uganda Cranes' former captain David Obua who became a legend in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) despite his short stay.

Known for his quick feet and a stinging shot, Obua launched his international career in 2004 but his moment arrived in 2005 during the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations/ World Cup qualification.

Obua scored two goals, one against 1-1 to cancel out Asamoah Gyan’s strike for Ghana and the other in a 2-1 loss to Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. The first earned a point in a failed campaign for the Cranes, but it was the second, a consolation, that turned gold for the striker. His performance won the hearts of Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, who signed him. His salary was estimated to be Shs20m at the time.

“Young as he is,” Kaizer Chief’s team manager Bobby Motaung said at that time, “Obua’s international experience and leadership qualities made it hard for us to resist him and when we saw him play for his country against South Africa recently we knew he was the type of a player needed here to strengthen our attack,”.

Obua went on to win the league title in the 2006-7 season and was also named the player of the year.

That Cranes' encounter with Bafana also opened the way for defender Timothy Batabaire and goalkeeper Posnet Omony who joined PSL side Bloemfontein Celtic.

Brian Umony (in yellow) made his big move to SA after scoring against SuperSport. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

Brian Umony, March 13, 2009 – KCCA 2-1 Supersport United

The national team is not the only platform. Brian Umony might have not been part of that 2005 squad but his opportunity presented itself in 2009 in the Caf Champions League.

His club KCCA had dispatched Mozambican side Ferroviário Maputo through Umony’s goals to set up a date with South Africa’s Supersport United. Umony set up Robert Ssentongo for an equalizer for KCCA before scoring the winner in the first leg in Kampala. A 1-1 draw in the second leg ensured the Ugandan giant advanced at the expense of Supersport but the South Africans, nevertheless, were impressed with Umony’s skills and bought him.

Yasser Mugerwa, April 4, 2015 – URA 2-2 Orlando Pirates

Just like Umony, Mugerwa pounced on his chance in URA’s tie against Orlando Pirates in the preliminary stages of the 2015 Caf Confederations Cup. The Tax Collectors had lost the first leg in Johannesburg 2-1 but Mugerwa set the tone of the second leg with a spectacular long-range shot in the 36th minute. Though Frank Kalanda’s goal was not enough as Pirates secured a 2-all draw and progressed on aggregate, Mugerwa landed a deal for himself. He was invited for trials together with his URA midfield partner Saidi Kyeyune but the latter failed. Mugerwa later revealed that he was given a sign-on fee of $50,000 (approx. Shs160m by then) and a $5,000 monthly salary besides other benefits.

Obua breezes past Angola. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

Market yourselves

Therefore, for Uganda Cranes players, this Friday’s encounter could just be more than just a match. It presents a stepping stone to follow in the path of Obua, Batabaire, Umony and others.