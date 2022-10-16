How World Cup dream swayed Mbekeka to play for Congo

“If you have a dream, and you’re committed, you never know how far it will take you; how much sacrifice you shall make,” Oliver Amani Mbekeka told me.

One of Uganda’s first generation of female footballers, Mbekeka had a dream to play at the World Cup, and despite the tall hurdles, she refused to give up, until she achieved her dream, even when it meant deleting a bit of her history and playing for a different country.

Mbekeka started playing football in the mid-90s at Mukono Comprehensive Academy and at Makerere University where her father worked as storekeeper. She also carried students’ luggage for a fee that helped her meet school needs.

Later Mbekeka, Harriet Kayongo, Harriet Babirye, Yunia Kayonjo, Majida Natanda, etc, joined Kampala Women’s Club camp near Clock Tower under the legendary Mama Baker Kazibwe and Coach Paul Ssali. But they had no idea how far they would go when there were no role models, as women’s football was just emerging on the globe.

Mbekeka says she was likened to local heroes like Jackson Mayanja and when she watched one women’s World Cup, she thought “I can play better than some of those women.” A dream was born. She wanted to play at the World Cup.

In 2000, Mbekeka captained Uganda at the African Women's Championship—the country’s first—in South Africa, scoring the winning goal—after Annet Nakimbugwe’s equaliser—though the 2-1 victory over Reunion was not enough as Zimbabwe progressed on goal difference.

Managing four points on their continental debut was supposed to encourage the ladies but they were frustrated by the mild attention Dennis Obua’s Fufa paid to women’s football.

After Uganda withdrew from the 2004 African Women's Championship qualifiers, Mbekeka and co. fled the bleak future.

Long journey

Mbekeka says she scored three goals as Uganda thumped Rwanda 6-0 during an Independence Day friendly in Kigali in 2006.

Soon, Mbekeka followed the likes of Doreen Apolot, who were already playing for clubs in Kigali. Her goalkeeping friend Francine Nziyonsenga, a Rwandese of Congolese descent but lived in Uganda, was her translator of French.

They played for days and returned to Kampala. Once, a scout from DR Congo spotted Mbekeka in a game near the Rwanda-DR Congo border.

“Francine knew him and brokered the deal,” Mbekeka recalls. “But I couldn’t go to Congo alone.”

What a coup it was for the scout. He took: Mbekeka, a versatile forward; Nziyonsenga, a goalkeeper and Sylvia Nagawa, a defender. “He gave each of us $200 each for our travel expenses and upkeep.

“We were excited. We had never dreamt of such money,” Mbekeka says, remembering those moments the ladies played in Kagadi, about 255km from Kampala, returning in the dead of the night and were sent off with Shs500.

In three days, they were at FCF Source du Kivu [Source of Kivu Women’s Football Club] for the regional tournament where Mbekeka claims to have been top scorer with 16 goals as Kivu qualified for the nationals.

Intruders?

The trio walked straight into Kivu’s first team, which did not please other players.

For the whole week, the club chairman drove them between the training ground and the hotel in Bukavu, where they lodged.

“His wife prepared our meals, separate from the club’s and warned us against eating elsewhere or sharing clothes, shoes. We were intruders and she wanted to protect us from witchcraft.”

Mbekeka adds: “They mock us; if you sat somewhere, someone could walk away, jeering at you.”

Sometimes the insults came from coaches. “But we were focused; we persevered.”

After a three-week break in Kampala, Mbekeka and others joined Kivu in the Congo Cup finals.

“We spent the night on the ferry from Kivu to Goma,” Mbekeka recalls the 43km journey on Lake Kivu. “The following day we took a two-hour flight to Kinshasa.” They lost the finals.

Night I regret

Mbekeka regretted the second time she travelled for the national finals. “We missed the ferry. So to catch the plane to Kinshasa, we moved on a ferry that carried iron bars. We sat on top of the bars all-night amid fear of drowning in Lake Tanganyika,” Mbekeka recalls.

“I cursed why I chose to play in Congo.”

Playing for Dr Congo

One day in 2006, Mbekeka and other Ugandans were needed to play for the Congolese national team.

In a three-day break, Mbekeka returned to Kampala to share the good news with Coach Ssali and her father. Both wished her good luck. “It’s your dream, go for it,” her father told her.

But for Ssali, it was a bittersweet goodbye because Fufa was not committing enough support to nurturing more talents like Mbekeka.

Nakimbugwe, who had already missed her father’s last funeral rites, in January, stayed in Congo.

The U20 captain Tresorine Nzuzi, who spoke English and French and Nziyonsenga, who spoke French, Swahili and Luganda, helped the Ugandan recruits with translation.

But the transition into the Congolese national team required controversial changes of names and ages, aided by the lack of data about the women’s game across the globe. Oliver Mbekeka became Oliva Amani; Francine Nziyonsenga became Francine Bahati and Annette Nakimbugwe, Annette Nshimire.

Wikipedia shows Mbekeka was born in 1979, and she is 43. But among the U20 World 2006 squads, the same website shows Mbekeka and Nakimbugwe were born in 1988, hence 17 years old in 2006. Impossible. Or were they 11 when they played for Uganda at South Africa 2000?

Or how could 14-year old Gladys Nakitto, another Ugandan import, aka Gladdy Shito, play at the 2008 U20 World Cup?

Anyway, both coaches for the senior team and the Under20 team wanted Mbekeka, she says. “It felt special that they both wanted me. It gave me self-belief because the Congolese were good.”

She ended up with the U20 team that was preparing for the 2006 African U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers.

She preferred playing as a right winger, like her idols former Cranes and KCC FC winger Obadia Ssemakula and Brazilian Bebeto. But, she says, she faced competition from two native Congolese.

Nevertheless, Mbekeka started both qualifying games against Benin, which Congo won 2-1 and 1-0 respectively, to advance for the second round 3−1 on aggregate.

Just hours to the game against Mali in the second qualifying round, Mbekeka learnt that she would replace the team’s lead striker, whose age had expired.

“I was very surprised; I was versatile but I had never played in Number 9. And immediately, I wanted to play like Thierry Henry.”

Congo beat Mali 1-0 in Bamako, and Mbekeka claims she provided the assist and was man-of–the-match.

Mali forfeited the return leg and Congo progressed to the third round. They advanced to the fourth round past South Africa 2−2 on aggregate, on away goals.

In May, Equatorial Guinea also forfeited and Congo qualified for the 2006 U20 Women’s World Cup, their first, alongside continental giants Nigeria. Mbekeka’s dream was nearing reality.

World Cup debut

Mbekeka couldn’t believe herself living at the five-star Marriot Hotel in Moscow, Russia where the DR Congo team camped for the World Cup.

“I still have the key to Room Number 2016 in which I stayed; it was up in the sky and I always asked Nakimbugwe ‘won’t we fall?’”

She had only seen waterbeds in movies. Now one was in her room, wired with air conditioners and giant flat screens.

“Honestly, even if I hadn't played I was already content.”

Finally, August 18, at Torpedo Stadium in Moscow, came the moment Mbekeka had craved for years. Donning jersey #7, she played 86 minutes before being replaced by Olga Wadio in the 2-1 loss to 2002 winners USA, after captain Nzuzi’s 70th minute goal had given the newbies some hope.

Next, Congo lost 1-0 to France, before being thumped 4-0 Argentina in St. Petersburg and finishing bottom in Group D.

From her allowances Mbekeka bought a piece of land, on which she built a home in Nabbingo, Wakiso.

Later, she returned to her club in Kivu, until the 2008 U20 World Cup qualifiers.

Second African championship

Mbekeka forgets or distorts important details like timelines and scorelines. God knows whether she intends to hide some truth or her memory is just erratic.

For instance, she says she first played for the Congolese senior team after the 2008 U20 World Cup in Chile. But records show it was immediately after Russia 2006 U20 World Cup, when some of them joined the senior team for the 2006 African Women's Championship in Nigeria.

This time Mbekeka was the Ugandan recruit on the squad. Nziyonsenga was dropped. And Nakimbugwe told me she was in hospital battling a rare disease in the abdomen.

Nigeria 2006 was Mbekeka’s second senior tournament, six years since her debut at South Africa 2000.

She played 58 minutes in Congo’s first match, a 1-1 draw against Cameroon at the Ughelli Township Stadium.

In a thrilling 3-2 loss to Mali, Mbekeka played 76 minutes before she was replaced by Arlette Mafuta.

In the 3-1 loss to Ghana, Mbekeka started on the bench, replacing Ivonne Malembo in the 56th minute. Nzuzi scored the consolation as Congo finished bottom of Group B, with just one point.

Prior to the tournament, Mbekeka says President Joseph Kabila offered $15,000 to each player and promised an additional $10,000 if they reached the knockout phase. “That was a big distraction; we started planning for the money instead of the planning for the game. And it cost us.”

Goal of her life

After eliminating Egypt and South Africa, DR Congo qualified for the 2008 U20 World Cup in Chile, again alongside Nigeria.

In Chile, Mbekeka and co. hoped for a better performance than one in Russia, but it was never to be. In their opening Group C match they were thumped 5-0 by 2004 winners Germany, Mbekeka starting on the bench, albeit replacing Caroline Wanjale in the 30th minute.

Congo were no better against Canada, losing 4-0, with Mbekeka playing the entire 90 minutes.

Their last group match couldn’t save their campaign, but it would become Mbekeka’s best World Cup moment, as she finally scored his first World Cup. It was also Congo’s only goal at the tournament, second in two editions.

6200 fans bore witness at the Nelson Oyarzún Stadium. “I remember I got the ball off the opposition defender, about 40 yards away and I smashed it into the net,” she says, heaping praise on her fitness trainer Morris Bukenya, who was the gym instructor at Namirembe Guest House, who shaped the fitness nerd in her.

“Every early morning in the hotel backyard I could skip the rope 10,000 times nonstop, did some squats and press ups while saying my prayers,” she says. “I also learnt a lot training with the likes of Sulaiman Tenywa, Livingston Mbabazi, etc”

The goal came as early as the sixth minute but it was an equaliser after Nanu Mafuala’s own goal had given Japan an early lead. Konomi Ataeyama restored Japan’s lead in the 10th minute before captain Rumi Utsugi sealed the 3-1 victory.

That would be Mbekeka’s last World Cup appearance, a moment she will cherish eternally. “My dream had come true,” she says. “That being my second World Cup I prayed to God to give me just one World Cup goal and I got it.”

Joining OCL City

After Chile 2008 Mbekeka joined APR in Rwanda, meanwhile playing for Kivu though APR was more demanding being an army outfit. In the second season, she was promoted from assistant to full captain. “That’s where I first got paid via a bank account. Congo the boss could bring the money in a briefcase.”

She later joined OCL City in Lubumbashi for $4500, of which she took $1500 and another $1000 dollars as signing-on fee from her new club.

She says she stayed in a hotel close to the TP Mazembe’s stadium, earning $160 a month; $10 for a week’s upkeep and $20 winning bonus. “Now I felt like a real professional,” a major leap from the $200 allowance she earned every after her gig with Kivu.

APR paid her 4000 Francs per month but it was unviable to board planes from Lubumbashi to play in Rwanda. She decided to play for only OCL City for which she won the national championship.