Huge away test for U20s

Coach Ayub Khalifa. PHOTO/FRED MWAMBU

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Coach Ayub Khalifa’s charges take on South Africa again today in the second leg of teh U-20 Women World Cup Qualifiers at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg.

A month is really a long time in football.
By mid November, Uganda’s U-20 women national team were answering questions on whether they had started to take their success as a given and for granted.
That was after they lost 3-2 late in their final game of the 2021 Cecafa U-20 Women Championship, at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru, to Ethiopia.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.