Ugly side. Onduparaka players remonstrate with the match officials. PHOTO/COURTESY

|

Soccer

Prime

Huge carrot, little stick in Onduparaka case

JtRavpz3_400x400

By  Elvis Senono  &  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Falling short. After setting lofty standards with a string of decisive disciplinary actions, Fufa find itself begging after rewarding a team it found guilty of breaching several rules

KCCA have expressed “dismay at the callousness of sanctions” imposed following their aborted league game against Onduparaka in Arua City last week.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.