Hungry Kakooza adds Uspa award to growing collection

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

The name Derrick Kakooza got inked the annals of African football when the teenager won the golden boot at the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in March in Mauritania. His five goals at the tournament helped Uganda finish second after a 2-0 to Ghana in the final.

The top scorer’s gong was the first of awards to come Kakooza’s way since his continental heroics. The Police FC forward was named as the Player of the Month for February in the Real Star Awards and was last week named Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa)’s best for March to make it three awards since he made a name for himself with the Uganda Hippos. “Well deserved , another one in the bag .Thank you Uspa,” he said after being handed a plaque and Shs500,000 by National Council of Sports (NCS) boss Dr Donald Rukare who was guest of honour at the ceremony held at Imperial Royale Hotel on Wednesday. Kakooza’s message shows his eagerness and hunger to win more accolades. It is also an expression of confidence as the young man is adamant he deserved the award.

Lukiya Nayiga who won the Esther Lungu Pool Championships in Zambia beat middle distance runner Joshua Cheptegei to the January gong while Husna Kobugabe was unanimously voted February’s best after winning Gold in both mixed and women’s doubles at the Uganda International Championships. It was Uspa’s first ceremony in over a year.

dbugembe@ug.nationmedia.com

