I have sacrificed a lot to merit Airtel-Fufa award - Kambale

Without doubt, Airtel-Fufa male player of the year nominees - Eric Kambale, Yunus Ssentamu, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Shafik Kagimu and Aziiz Kayondo are all credible contenders to win the award this year.

Every race has a favourite and Express hit-man Kambale, with almost the entire football stakeholders in agreement, is one of the front runners in this too-close to call race. “The nomination makes me believe that my contribution for Express last season was noticed and appreciated.

It was the best season I have ever had and my sacrifice will be rewarded if I win the grand prize,” the lanky Congolese import, who plundered 15 goals as Express won the StarTimes Uganda Premier League trophy, revealed.

Great season

He was a standout performer for the Red Eagles as they invaded Dares Salaam weeks later to win their maiden Cecafa Kagame Cup.

That, to many, makes Kambale well clear of his competition but he thinks otherwise.

“It will be tight because Kagimu, Ssentamu and Byaruhanga also had a great season. I’m grateful for Ugandan football for embracing me and giving me a launchpad to achieve my professional dream,” he added. On top of winning the Uganda Cup with Vipers, Byaruhanga and Kayondo were pivotal as the Hippos (U-20) marched to the Afcon finals in Mauritania and have since turned into vital cogs for the Uganda Cranes. On the other hand, Ssentamu netted a brace in the Vipers’ 8-1 inhalation of Bul in the Uganda Cup final and took home the league golden boot with 16 goals.

Najjemba’s moment of truth

Since its inception in 2015, no sportsperson has won back the Airtel-Fufa top awards, and this gives Kampala’s Queens’ Fauzia Najjemba renewed belief over closest challenger and past winner Fazila Ikwaput of Lady Doves. Najjemba, the fast becoming the new face of Ugandan women football has failed on two occasions to win the ultimate prize and will have to fend off competition from the likes of Magret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim), Joan Naggayi (She Maroons) and Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves). The awards main sponsors airtel have invested in shs100m for the December 4 event at Speke Resort Munyonyo. The top winners, male and female drive home new rides.

