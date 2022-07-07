I’m at Vipers for regular football - Youngman
What you need to know:
Any team that grabbed Soltilo Bright Stars and Uganda Cranes workaholic midfielder Marvin Youngman was in for shrewd business in the ongoing local player transfers.
Reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier league leaders Vipers swiftly moved in first to ensnare him yesterday and will now feel better than they were last season. That is not all, they can stake claim for solidity and enviable squad depth ahead of their pending Caf Champions League adventure in September.
“After the Niger (Afcon qualifying game) at Kitende, Vipers CEO (Simon Peter Njuba) told me I was wanted. I had a year left on my contract and yet the likes of KCCA and URA that had made the first move were not concluding any deal. I agreed to the Vipers move,” said Youngman, in his early 20s.
Born to fight
Capable of playing as a box to box midfield enforcer and at heart of defence, the Tooro-born player anticipates a rough ride whilst getting into the first team but states he is ready for the new challenge.
“I will discuss with the coach (Roberto Oliveira) next week when we start the pre-season but for now I know I came to battle for the midfield spots. Sometimes you may not start but you have to work hard. I believe those that have failed before me have not had the real mental fortitude,” he added. Word has been rife that Vipers midfield anchor Bobosi Byaruhanga could move to professional ranks which has propelled the club to rush out for a like to like surrogate in Youngman. “Playing at the national team has helped me get this lifetime move to Vipers and guess what?, I’m anticipating working with colleagues like Milton Karisa and Halid Lwaliwa which will give me a swift landing,” Youngman stressed.